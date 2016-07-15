Get Ready to Party with Episode 55 of Noisey Radio

Noisey Radio is back this weekend and ready to party. Have we got a show for you! First, West Coast Editor Andrea Domanick fills us in on the scene in Iceland and their Secret Solstice Festival. We’ll then play you a song from a band with a completely unpronounceable name (unless you live in Iceland) then dive head first into world premieres from Jay Dot Rain and Tre Capital.

After that, we’ll hang with Lil Debbie, who stopped by by to play brand new music off her debut LP Debbie, then cuddle up to Denzel Curry to talk about his new sound. Check out the Noisey Radio episode 55 tracklist below and tune in right here on Saturday at 9 AM EST / 6 AM PST and again on Sunday at 9PM EST / 6 PM PST.

Videos by VICE

PLAYLIST:



Reykjavíkurdætur – “Hæpið”

Lord Pusswhip – “Endurminning”

Sturla Atlas – “San Francisco”

Jay Dot Rain – “Alright” **PREMIERE**

Tre Capital – “Left Right ft. Deluxe Collective” **World Premiere**

Lil Debbie – “Okay”

Lil Debbie – “F That”

Lli Debbie – “Tell Me ft. NJOMZA”

Kehlani – “24/7 (Clean)”

Aquarius Kill – “Tear Da Club Up 97 Freestyle”

SpaceGhostPurrp – “Been Fweago”

Denzel Curry – “Threatz ft. Yung Simmie & Robb Bank$”

Denzel Curry – “Ultimate”

Denzel Curry – “6 Billion Dollar N****”

Yung Simmie – “Shoot the 3 ft. Denzel Curry”