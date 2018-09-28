Mija Breaks Down Her New EP, ‘Just Enough’

This week on Noisey Radio, world renowned DJ and EDM artist Mija is in the house to present her newest music. Then, singer and songwriter Alina Baraz takes us inside her latest album, The Color of You.
Listen here at 11 AM EST/8AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.
Intro Mix
Lil Reek – Door Swing
Robbie B – Really Livin’ feat. Smokepurpp
Young Thug – On The Rvn
1TakeJay – Hello
Desto Dubb – Bankteller feat. 03 Greedo, Lil Pump, Lil Uzi Vert, Smokepurpp
Mija
Mija – I Hope To Cure Myself of You
Mija – Dead Flowers & Cigarettes
Chvrches – Miracle (Mija Remix)
Underground System – Nmani (Mija Remix)
Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz – Electric feat. Khalid
Alina Baraz – Feels Right
Alina Baraz & Galimatias – Unfold
Alina Baraz – I Don’t Even Know Why Though