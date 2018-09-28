Mija Breaks Down Her New EP, ‘Just Enough’

This week on Noisey Radio, world renowned DJ and EDM artist Mija is in the house to present her newest music. Then, singer and songwriter Alina Baraz takes us inside her latest album, The Color of You.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Intro Mix

Lil Reek – Door Swing

Robbie B – Really Livin’ feat. Smokepurpp

Young Thug – On The Rvn

1TakeJay – Hello

Desto Dubb – Bankteller feat. 03 Greedo, Lil Pump, Lil Uzi Vert, Smokepurpp

Mija

Mija – I Hope To Cure Myself of You

Mija – Dead Flowers & Cigarettes

Chvrches – Miracle (Mija Remix)

Underground System – Nmani (Mija Remix)

Alina Baraz

Alina Baraz – Electric feat. Khalid

Alina Baraz – Feels Right

Alina Baraz & Galimatias – Unfold

Alina Baraz – I Don’t Even Know Why Though