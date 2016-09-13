Noisey Raps: Rich The Kid Is Rich Forever

Atlanta’s Rich The Kid works hard. Since starting his career in 2013, he’s released four or five mixtapes every year, collaborating with Migos, iLoveMakonnen, and Young Thug, pushing himself to the forefront of the trap scene. All this while running his Rich Forever Music label alongside.

In this episode of Noisey Raps (just the start of the whole slate of content we have coming this fall​), we spend the day in Los Angeles with Rich, building up to a packed out show that night. From trashing Twitter follower at a skate park in the morning to chilling with Migos pre-soundcheck, the guy doesn’t sit down and rest. ‘When I came up, I really did most of the groundwork by myself,” he says. “So you’ve gotta learn the music’s first, the business is first.”

Watch the full episode below and stay tuned for more Noisey Raps over the fall.