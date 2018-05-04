Noisey Raps: Who the Fxck is scarlxrd?

Almost a year ago now, a British artist named scarlxrd crashed into the scene with his video for “HEART ATTACK”. Released last June, the song features a sample of Cameron Diaz – taken from the film Vanilla Sky, in a scene where she talks about swallowing cum – before moving into aggressive synapse stoking rap; the kind teens go wild over, and grandparents don’t understand.

The thing is, despite receiving over 27 million views, no one knows who scarlxrd is. So, in an episode of Noisey Raps, we decided to answer the question: who the fuck is scarlxrd? Delve into that above.