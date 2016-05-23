The Noisey Stage Shutdown the Great Escape Festival

Over the past ten years, The Great Escape has become the definitive pilgrimage for the UK’s herds of industry types and fans. Set in the seaside town of Brighton, for one weekend the vegan restaurants, tourist tat shops, and hen parties are upstaged with the cream of Britain’s newest acts and a bunch of people who have come to watch them, who crawl through the city’s ‘Laines’ in search of the buzz. In some ways, the festival is proof that the general public do actually like new ideas.

Obviously, the greatest music website in the world (Noisey.com… the answer is Noisey.com) were there hosting a night of brand new music kicked off by Seramic, Anna of the North and rapid UK rapper Avelino, who all blasted the early evening crowd with more energy than a Hadron Collider on heat.

By the time the sun went down it was time for Mabel, who immersed everyone in the aphotic swells of her music. She’s a young artist with an unsettling yet beautiful voice, exploring themes of self-acceptance with a percussive and ambient character. A particular stand-out is the track “Know Me Better”, which is so corporeal it’s like two human spirits attempting to melt their limbs together like a conjoined pretzel.

But the headliner, and the one responsible for the late night manic door queue, is UK rap queen and dental perfectionist, Lady Leshurr. She’s exactly what you go to the Great Escape for: energy, rejuvenation and free toothbrushes (which she hands out by the buttload).

Whether it’s that fifth freestyle about crispy bacon lips or a soul-surging sweet anecdote on recently clearing her mother’s mortgage, every diatribe she plunges into is invigorating and worthy of her nom de guerre, The Queen’s Speech. Basically guys, it was a fucking great time.

