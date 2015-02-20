Noisey United: Hell’s Frozen Over in February, but It Can’t Stop Our Global Domination of Music

Oh, hey, what’s up? If you’ve landed here on this internet web page, welcome to Noisey, the greatest music publication on the planet. Why do we say this, you ask? Well, good reader, it’s because we aren’t restricted to the “confines” of this thing society calls “sovereignty.” No, friends of all lands, Noisey is a global property, which means our taste is impeccable because it is literally of the world. This month’s Noisey United—our sweet monthly playlist featuring dope song selections from Noisey editors in 14 different countries—features some sweet punk, some sweet rap, some sweet metal, and, well, everything is just sweet so listen to it. (Remember, our taste is impeccable.) Stream and subscribe to the playlist below, and check out the rest of our playlists.

United Kingdom: Prayer – “Pluvia”

United States: Bedemon – “Child of Darkness”

Australia: Dick Diver – “Tearing The Posters Down”

France: Carpenter Brut – “Paradise Warfare”

Canada: Prince Innocence – “I Don’t Care” (Remix Ft. Kilo Kish)

Denmark: Molly – “Bagu Bagu”

Mexico: MC Pilagro – “La City”

Brazil: Baianasystem – “Playsom Spain”

Germany: Albert Parisian x Young Krillin x Holy Modee – “Ich Dusche Mit Lean” (Prod. Asadjohn)

Netherlands: Garrincha – “Mij Bellen” featuring Yung Nnelg and GRGY (Prod. Garrincha)

Japan: Tiger Mos – “Holy Rover”

Poland: Wodoworok – “No Excuses”