Nok From The Future’s “Good Friends” Is a Thank You to All the Friends That Stick Around

What does Nok From The Future look like? It’s hard to know for sure, because in most of his press photos he’s wearing a mask. This time around he’s ditched the metallic number he’s more commonly seen in, to become wrapped up in bandages.

On August 9, Nok will release his latest project, BOMBS 1. The title stands for Bring Out My Best Self. Riding on that positivity wave is his latest track “Good Friends”, which we’re premiering below. “I wanted to thank the friends that stick around”, Nok said to us over email. “It is always good friends that soften the blow of things in life that you have control over. I made this track with one of my favorite friends in music and now I want to make a million songs with him. Friends forever.”

We could spend a couple sentences here describing the track – it starts off like a looming video game soundtrack, then darts into sugar-coated ode to best friends that sits somewhere between mid 00s emo and Soundcloud-wave hyper-pop artists – but you should just go ahead and listen to the song below and work it out for yourself.