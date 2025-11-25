Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Pair With Your Thanksgiving Dinner



When I was in my early 20s, I showed up to a friend’s Thanksgiving family gathering with a bottle of rosé. My friend’s mom told me that while it was sweet that I had brought a present, it wasn’t the right pairing for the holiday, so it would have to be saved for another occasion. That inadvertent mistake made me realize that, while we don’t give much thought to Thanksgiving beverages, what you pair with your turkey actually does matter. In the years since, I’ve found that classics like mulled wine, spiked cider, champagne, and beer were the perfect match for the Thanksgiving feast. However, I went alcohol-free about a year ago, and in the process, I was back at square one, trying to find something that felt festive and didn’t make me envy my loved ones who can still enjoy my favorite boozy drinks. Now that I’ve discovered new favorites, I’m sharing them for those who need guidance on non-alcoholic Thanksgiving options that are fun and won’t make you miss your old go-tos.

Lyre’s Classico Sparkling

Lyre’s has the best booze-free champagne. It tastes so close to the real thing that you wouldn’t know any better if you hadn’t seen the bottle! The non-alcoholic spirits brand also has a fantastic Amalfi Spritz worth trying, though it’s best for summer rather than the winter holidays.

Canada Dry Cranberry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry is my family’s go-to brand for ginger ale; both of my parents’ sides of the family declared it the best out there, and as someone who’s had many a ginger ale, I’d have to agree. When I started seeing this flavor in stores, I couldn’t wait to try it because cranberry juice and ginger ale are two of my favorite non-alcoholic go-to beverages. Turns out, it’s a killer combination that tastes like the holidays.

Trader Joe’s Sparkling White Tea with Pomegranate Juice

I’m obsessed with all of Trader Joe’s sparkling teas, so much so that I can’t go shopping at TJ’s without immediately drinking at least two cans as soon as I’m home. While all flavors are equally great, the pomegranate-flavored sparkling white tea pairs best with Thanksgiving dinner, as the fruit’s flavor is sweet and tart, complementing your cranberry sauce.

Spindrift Cosnopolitan Sparkling Water

As someone who is still adjusting to not drinking, I’ve tried many non-alcoholic canned versions of cocktails. Most are disgusting, but Spindrift’s Cosnopolitan is subtle enough that it works as its own seltzer instead of being a disappointing sober version of the classic cocktail. It’s perfect for Thanksgiving, with tart and sweet cranberry, lime, and orange juice flavors, while only being 10 calories.

Martinelli’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Cider

This is what my family drinks at Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s a classic that’s been around forever and never disappoints. My parents keep a mini fridge stocked with it for the holidays, and we drink it like it’s water because it’s so addictive—sweet but not too sweet, with a comforting sense of nostalgia. The bubbles also make it feel so sophisticated, even though you’re just drinking carbonated apple juice. And most importantly, it’s really cheap! Typically, a bottle runs at just a few bucks.