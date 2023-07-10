Where to Shop Instead of Amazon This Prime Day

You know how back in your Golden Youth, there was always that one person who started the next big thing? Maybe it was Scott from Algebra 2 who was the first guy in your class to wear Etnies and frost his tips, or maybe her legal name was Hot Victoria and she was so hot, so mean, had such good lip gloss (respect), and she wore the hell out of mood rings before everyone else jumped on the bandwagon to do it with their own style. Well, Amazon Prime Day kind of works the same way, and has had a similar effect on online retailers.

If thou art new to Prime Day, let us shed some light on the subject. Every year, Amazon lowers its proverbial drawbridge for a whopper of a shopping holiday (which is two days, actually: July 11 and July 12 this year) with a bunch of savings on all kinds of stuff, including appliances and electronics; furniture and cookware; sex toys and regular, non-horny tech; home goods, apparel, fancy skincare, and literally everything else you’ve been putting off buying because it’s either too expensive at full price, or—like us—you keep spending your money on healthcare and burrata. Well, just like Hot Victoria inspired dozens of her high school cohorts to break curfew to see Maroon 5, Prime Day has inspired loads of other online retailers to have their own big sale days at the time as Amazon.

We’ve surfed through the price-slashing tube of sales for you, and found the best non-Amazon deals on electronics, beauty products, bedding, and much, much more from Prime Day competitors. Because you know who rocks the hell out of mood rings just as well as Hot Victoria? All those Huckberry bros with their leather jackets, lumberjack-luxe towels, and DIY saunas.

ASOS, purveyor of the TikTok-famous Stradivarius mom jeans and literally thousands of other items of highly covetable clothing, always has great deals, but right now the site is offering up to 70% off a ton of things, as well as just 15% off everything (with the code NEWBIE).

Avocado is offering up to $400 off select mattresses through July 31. Get 10% off a bunch of beloved mattress models with code USA, including the Organic Luxury mattress.

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event sees up to $600 savings on TVs, up to 40% off major appliances, and more. Members also have access to exclusive deals.

Bloomingdale’s is offering up to 70% off a ton of sale and clearance items, while The Designer Event has classics from Alexander McQueen to Rhode up to 60% off.

Brooklinen is giving 10% off most of its site during Prime Day, so you can swaddle yourself in the brand’s elite-level bedding, pillows, blankets, and more.

Caraway is throwing a Summer Refresh Event where you can get 10% off sitewide.

Coach’s Summer Sale is on right now, with up to 50% off select styles. (If you haven’t heard, Coach is—actually—cool again.)

Common Era is holding its annual shop small sale where you can get 20% off sitewide on sustainable, ethical gold jewelry, and 25% off vermeil and silver.

The Container Store is doing BOGO 50% off everything from kitchen and office to laundry and shelving home goods.

Dyson has up to $170 on select technology including its popular smart vacuums and air purifiers, including the popular Dyson V8 Absolute, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 3,300 reviews.

Farfetch, land of many a dope ‘fit, is having an up to 60% off sale on literally 10,000 designer items, including this Kenzo Tiger Hoodie and these Off-White high-top sneakers.

Garmentory allows you to shop small boutiques all over the world—including serious deals from those stores in its sales section—and has big-time markdowns on over 1,000 items right now. It’s also currently holding a flash sale on denim.

Great Jones, one of our fave aesthetic cookware brands, is offering major sales on some of its most fire pots, pans, and baking sets right now, so if you’re looking to restock on cast iron skillets and ceramic non-stick pans, this is the time.

Home Depot has top-tier savings on home goods such as grills, appliances, furniture, and more.

Horizon Fitness is giving shoppers wild deals on cycles, ellipticals, treadmills, and more. There’s never been a better time to get your resting heart rate down to “sea turtle” levels.

Huckberry is like if Kinfolk and REI had a baby (with a lot of Libra in its chart). The brand is having sales of up to 35% off on select items during Prime Day, including Crocs All-Terrain Clogs.

Joss & Main has an ongoing sale of up to 60% off on sleek, modern home goods including sofas, lamps, wicker end tables, smaller decor items, and accessories, all perfect for giving your living spaces a well-needed zhuzhing.

Kohl’s is offering clearance and closeout deals of up to 70% off on clothes, shoes, home goods, and much more.

LELO is letting shoppers score luxury sex toys for up to 50% off during its sale. Among the sales are the best-selling Enigma and Sona 2 Cruise.

Levi’s is holding an End of Season Sale where you can score an extra 50% off all sale styles, and finally get rid of the crusty-ass pants you’ve been wearing for the last three years.

Macy’s Black Friday in July sale is letting shoppers score deals across all categories including home goods, clothing, and shoes. This upholstered mid-century bench is giving major Frasurbane vibes.

Marlow will offer up to 30% off its marvelous pillows and other sleep goodies.

MeUndies is offering an extra 25% off your first item for a limited-time only when you join its membership program and use promo code WELCOME50 at checkout.

Neiman Marcus is holding a limited-time designer sale where you can score items for up to 65% off. Some of our faves include these cargo shorts from Balenciaga, this floral shirt from Marni, and a timeless Dries swimsuit.

Nike is offering up to 60% off during The Ultimate Sale if you’re a Nike member. Make sure to use code ULTIMATE at checkout to also receive an extra 20% off shoes such as this Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2.

Nordstrom is always adding new markdowns to its sale section, whether you’re looking for sportswear or designer duds. The mega department store’s major anniversary sale starts July 17, but you can shop now for deals in every category. For starters, grab this insanely swaggy nü metal matching Givenchy set that is marked waaaay down, as well as Joaquina Botánica’s cult-fave Glow Oil.

Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 70% off new markdowns.

Our Place, makers of the famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot, is having a 20% off sitewide sale. Stock up on kitchen gear for your next bangin’ dinner party.

Petco has a big ol’ Black Friday in July sale up to 50% off select items across the site.

Pinkcherry is holding an oh-so-erotic Black Friday in July sale with sex toys up to 80% off when you use code PRIME at checkout. The Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator, one of our favorites, is 67% off.

Recess is offering 10% off all Recess Mood cans and powders with code ZEROCOMPROMISE.

REI is gracing us with up to 50% off all past-season styles for when you want to get outdoorsy.

Renpho is in the midst of its Deal Days sale with its tech up to $90 off. The best part? Our favorite pain-relieving eye massager is only $59.99 right now.

Saks Fifth Avenue is holding The Designer Sale where you can snag luxe items including these Alexander McQueen slides and high-tops for up to 70% off.

Samsung is in the middle of its “An Unforgettable Summer of Galaxy” sales event (what a name!) where you can take advantage of huge discounts on top-tier tech, including $1,000 off its 65″ Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

Skin Store is offering up to 15% off during its Big Sale.

Snake River Farms has a deal where if you buy six mix-and-match USDA Prime cuts, you’ll receive a free grilling bundle if you use the code PRIMETIME.

Solo Stove, makers of some of the best smokeless fire pits in the game, is having a summer sale where shoppers can snag the brand’s fire pits for up to $350 off.

SSENSE is offering massive discounts of up to 70% in its sale section, which is full of deals on bangin’ brands from luxury (Rick Owens, Acne Studios), to streetwear (Stone Island and Carhartt WIP).

Sunday Citizen is offering up to 25% off blankets, throws, pillows, and more

Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off its Tempur-Pedic Breeze mattresses, which are designed to help keep you cool at night. Take that, night sweats.

Therabody is having a humungo sale across a bunch of its killer workout recovery products. Get up to $100 off the Theragun PRO.

Vitamix’s Summer Sale includes up to $100 off select blenders. Since we love Vitamix, we recommend selecting this deal.

Walmart just dropped new rollbacks across all categories including home goods, kitchen appliances, tech, and more.

Wayfair is having its The Surplus Sale across top-tier categories with savings up to 60% off.

West Elm’s sale section, per usual, is full of gems, including this classic, comfy sectional sofa that will look good in any and every apartment (even yours) and this Don Draper-vibes buffet cabinet.

Zoma is offering $150 off mattresses with the code WIN50.

So go ahead—shop ‘til you drop. [Shudders.]

(Oh, and don’t forget to periodically check back throughout the two-day event, since we’ll be updating this page with all of the best deals as soon as they roll in.)

