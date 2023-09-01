It’s 2023 and Suits Are Boring—Here’s What to Wear to a Wedding Instead

Call it Lead Character Syndrome, but we’d rather pull up to a wedding looking like Dirty Harry than Ask Jeeves (no shade; nothing but love for our favorite retired e-butler). Luckily, this is entirely possible if you plan ahead with a few key frills, and the dress code is “IDK just vibe.”
Usually, weddings send dudes scrambling for any suit, let alone alternative wedding suits that are actually memorable. Too often, they settle for an ensemble that feels like Finance Bro Cosplay-wear. Which is fair. Sometimes you have to groom and bear it (I’m so sorry) with a formal tux, but if the rules are a little looser, there’s space to play with bolo ties, chainmail, hankies, and patterned button-ups—there’s personality in the details of a uniquely collared shirt, or a pair of dress slides that say both, “Congratulations, Kim and Walter” and “Join my cult?”
You’re probably planning on renting a tux, or pulling out the linen suit (bravo, that’ll keep you cool). That’s great. But we like to think these [dumps out velvet pants] are pieces you’ll be able to wear beyond the happy couple’s big day. Here’s a handful of our favorite alternative suits for weddings (or whatever fancy shindig you have coming up). All we ask is: No fedoras, unless the wedding is taking place at a Baja Sharkeez (RAD).
Start with a funky button-up
Only just venturing away from the traditional suit? Don’t stress. Sometimes, stealing the spotlight away from the bride is as easy as wearing a delightful button-up underneath your blazer. We’re partial to anything with worthy of a Mediterranean-bound yacht, a French Riviera wedding, or Mark McGrath’s iconic 90s style.
Go for a wide-leg pant
If you don’t yet have a suit situation, wide-leg trousers are not only flattering and roomy, but remind us of the epic Zoot Suit heyday.
Skirts, kilts, and culottes
As Mel Compo writes in this VICE article about the best skirts for men and non-binary folks, “do we not all deserve a nice swishy, breezy clothing experience?” Pair some pleated black culottes with a blazer, a dress shirt, and some Doc Martens, or cop a kilt, non-cheesy tie/body harness, and an earthy corduroy blazer. Then, enjoy swishing your ‘fit on the dance floor with your 90s Alexander McQueen-worthy aesthetic.
Go collarless
C’est chic. Your key search words here are “Mandarin-style collar”—perfect for pairing underneath your blazer, or wearing as-is to a ceremony that doesn’t require a dress jacket.
Get untied
Ties are cool. You own ties. [Yawn] But you know what you don’t own? A sick bolo tie with a wolf on it, or a blouse with a built-in dandy bow that looks like it was pulled from Oscar Wilde’s grave. Switching up your neck adornments is one of the easiest, low-cost ways to bring a new personality to the wedding.
Add texture
Inviting a closer look at the texture of your shirt is a primo way to go when you’re prepping for an evening of cake-munching and making out with randos, which makes velvet an optimum material choice—but satin, metallic fabrics, and embroidery go a long way too.
Trend watch: Chainmail
There has been a fierce cultural pull towards all things Medieval recently. Architectural Digest calls the new aesthetic “Middle Ages Modern” as it pertains to the realms of furniture and design; We dubbed it Enyacore for all that concerns clothes and accessories. You can spot chainmail on everyone from Julia Fox to hot people running errands around Manhattan right now, and the right chainmail touches can help make your outfit
outshine the bride the star of the day. Simply cop a chainmail top or vest to pair with your blazer and dress pants.
Integrate workwear
Depending on how casual the wedding is, you might be able to pull off some crisp workwear (or workwear-inspired) pieces from brands such as Carhartt and Taylor Stitch. This is a clutch move for many SoCal dads, who will reserve an otherwise untouched button-up, twill jacket just for the occasion.
Bring the gabagool
Basically, your job is to dress the part of a meat-loving Italian dad—the anatomy of which is broken down in this gift guide for salami-loving, Sopranos-binging fathers. You’re Daddy now, and you have the chain (and ruby pinky ring, just like Tony) to prove it, should anyone doubt you.
The charming con-man combo
Want to be the funnest, slightly terrifying guest at the wedding? Then pull up in a 1970s-style suit, paired with an absolutely fried vintage-style T-shirt, a pair of sandals, and a fresh pitch for the guests on your latest pyramid scheme. We’re obsessed with you.
Fancy footwork
Nothing says, “I definitely remembered that this was today” like a pair of Gucci slides (ideally, paired with fancy socks). The fancy dress shoe is chill, but it’s so much radder to shell out for cowboy boots, limited edition Crocs, and unhinged Puma sneakers for when you hit the dance floor.
Have fun, and don’t forget to pocket some of those dinner rolls.
The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.
Dice Painting Shirt
$135.00 at Bodega
Button-Down Oversized Flame T-Shirt
$28.99 at Amazon
Karen Kilimnik Printed Button-Up Shirt
$593.83 at Cettire
'Le Sirenuse' Limoncello
$138.00 at Tombolo
Eli Cotton Lace Shirt
$69.00 at Urban Outfitters
Black Moonface Shirt
$125.00 at SSENSE
Danny Short Sleeve Button-Up Camp Shirt
$198.00 at Nordstrom
Pleated Sheer Floral Print Shirt
$40.00 at ASOS
Wide Leg Wool Mix Pants
$55.00 at ASOS
GRIP 36 LOOSE JEANS
$160.00 at G-Star
Gray Wide-Leg Trousers
$325.00 at SSENSE
Extreme Wide Leg Pants
$49.99 at ASOS
Blazer in Wool Gabardine
$475.00 at Theory
Mens Pleated Wide-leg Loose Skirt Pants
$39.89 at Incerunmen
Tan Two-Button Blazer
$300.00 at SSENSE
Men's Scottish Black Shadow Tartan Kilt
$112.75 at Etsy
Brown Heart Tie
$120.00 at SSENSE
Adjustable Y-Shaped Harness
$932.98 at Cettire
Total Stretch Slim Fit Banded Collar Shirt
$79.50 at Perry Ellis
Men's Long Sleeve Banded Collar
$29.92 at Amazon
Men's Ascot
$12.95 at Amazon
Saffiano Bolo Tie
$550.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Howling Wolf Bolo Tie
$12.99 at Amazon
Western Bow Tie
$11.35 at Etsy
Camp Collar Linen-Blend Embroidered Shirt
$80.00 at Abercrombie & Fitch
Men's Embroidered Western Inspired Long Sleeves Button Down Dress Shirt
$49.99 at Amazon
Lawn Wide-Leg Crushed-Velvet Cargo Trousers
$425.00 at Mr. Porter
Straight Jeans 2010 D-Macs 068ei
$625.00 at Diesel
Aluminium Chainmail Top
$79.99 at Etsy
Grand Corset Chainmail Vest
$525.00 at Etsy
The Utility Shirt in Dark Navy Crepe Cord
$135.00 at Taylor Stitch
Classic Twill Shirt
$49.99 at Carhartt
Denim Shirt
$198.00 at Huckberry
The Ledge Shirt in Granite Linen Tweed
$138.00 at Taylor Stitch
5mm Curb Chain Necklace
$248.00 at Mejuri
Slim Fit Ribbed Cuban Collar Shirt
$145.00 at Reiss
Bowling Shirt
$25.88 at Amazon
Lennox Agate Ring
$185.00 at Miansi
Italian Linen Pinstripe Suit Jacket
$498.00 at Todd Snyder
Seersucker Sage Suit Jacket
$93.00 at ASOS
Men's Flare Pant
$20.88 at Amazon
Black Wool Flare Trouser
$220.00 at Phix
'There's No One You-er Than You' T-Shirt
$65.00 at SSENSE
Unisex Arizona-Birko-Flor Sandals
$83.00 at Amazon
Quickdraw Western Boot
$224.95 at Ariat
Pursuit Web Slides
$400.00 at Farfetch
Unisex 1460 Slip Resistant Service Boots
$169.95 at Amazon
Fastroid
$350.00 at Bodega
Burgundy Leather Studded Clogs
$410.00 at SSENSE
Bistro Graphic Work Clog
$54.99 at Crocs