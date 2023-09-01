VICE
It’s 2023 and Suits Are Boring—Here’s What to Wear to a Wedding Instead

By

The Best Non-Traditional Wedding Attire 2023
Call it Lead Character Syndrome, but we’d rather pull up to a wedding looking like Dirty Harry than Ask Jeeves (no shade; nothing but love for our favorite retired e-butler). Luckily, this is entirely possible if you plan ahead with a few key frills, and the dress code is “IDK just vibe.”

Usually, weddings send dudes scrambling for any suit, let alone alternative wedding suits that are actually memorable. Too often, they settle for an ensemble that feels like Finance Bro Cosplay-wear. Which is fair. Sometimes you have to groom and bear it (I’m so sorry) with a formal tux, but if the rules are a little looser, there’s space to play with bolo ties, chainmail, hankies, and patterned button-ups—there’s personality in the details of a uniquely collared shirt, or a pair of dress slides that say both, “Congratulations, Kim and Walter” and “Join my cult?”

You’re probably planning on renting a tux, or pulling out the linen suit (bravo, that’ll keep you cool). That’s great. But we like to think these [dumps out velvet pants] are pieces you’ll be able to wear beyond the happy couple’s big day. Here’s a handful of our favorite alternative suits for weddings (or whatever fancy shindig you have coming up). All we ask is: No fedoras, unless the wedding is taking place at a Baja Sharkeez (RAD).

Start with a funky button-up

Only just venturing away from the traditional suit? Don’t stress. Sometimes, stealing the spotlight away from the bride is as easy as wearing a delightful button-up underneath your blazer. We’re partial to anything with worthy of a Mediterranean-bound yacht, a French Riviera wedding, or Mark McGrath’s iconic 90s style.

Go for a wide-leg pant

If you don’t yet have a suit situation, wide-leg trousers are not only flattering and roomy, but remind us of the epic Zoot Suit heyday.

Skirts, kilts, and culottes

As Mel Compo writes in this VICE article about the best skirts for men and non-binary folks, “do we not all deserve a nice swishy, breezy clothing experience?” Pair some pleated black culottes with a blazer, a dress shirt, and some Doc Martens, or cop a kilt, non-cheesy tie/body harness, and an earthy corduroy blazer. Then, enjoy swishing your ‘fit on the dance floor with your 90s Alexander McQueen-worthy aesthetic.

Go collarless

C’est chic. Your key search words here are “Mandarin-style collar”—perfect for pairing underneath your blazer, or wearing as-is to a ceremony that doesn’t require a dress jacket.

Get untied

Ties are cool. You own ties. [Yawn] But you know what you don’t own? A sick bolo tie with a wolf on it, or a blouse with a built-in dandy bow that looks like it was pulled from Oscar Wilde’s grave. Switching up your neck adornments is one of the easiest, low-cost ways to bring a new personality to the wedding.

Add texture

Inviting a closer look at the texture of your shirt is a primo way to go when you’re prepping for an evening of cake-munching and making out with randos, which makes velvet an optimum material choice—but satin, metallic fabrics, and embroidery go a long way too.

Trend watch: Chainmail

There has been a fierce cultural pull towards all things Medieval recently. Architectural Digest calls the new aesthetic “Middle Ages Modern” as it pertains to the realms of furniture and design; We dubbed it Enyacore for all that concerns clothes and accessories. You can spot chainmail on everyone from Julia Fox to hot people running errands around Manhattan right now, and the right chainmail touches can help make your outfit outshine the bride the star of the day. Simply cop a chainmail top or vest to pair with your blazer and dress pants.

Integrate workwear

Depending on how casual the wedding is, you might be able to pull off some crisp workwear (or workwear-inspired) pieces from brands such as Carhartt and Taylor Stitch. This is a clutch move for many SoCal dads, who will reserve an otherwise untouched button-up, twill jacket just for the occasion.

Bring the gabagool

Basically, your job is to dress the part of a meat-loving Italian dad—the anatomy of which is broken down in this gift guide for salami-loving, Sopranos-binging fathers. You’re Daddy now, and you have the chain (and ruby pinky ring, just like Tony) to prove it, should anyone doubt you.

The charming con-man combo

Want to be the funnest, slightly terrifying guest at the wedding? Then pull up in a 1970s-style suit, paired with an absolutely fried vintage-style T-shirt, a pair of sandals, and a fresh pitch for the guests on your latest pyramid scheme. We’re obsessed with you.

Fancy footwork

Nothing says, “I definitely remembered that this was today” like a pair of Gucci slides (ideally, paired with fancy socks). The fancy dress shoe is chill, but it’s so much radder to shell out for cowboy boots, limited edition Crocs, and unhinged Puma sneakers for when you hit the dance floor.

Have fun, and don’t forget to pocket some of those dinner rolls.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Dice Painting Shirt
Stüssy

Dice Painting Shirt

$135.00 at Bodega

Buy Now
Button-Down Oversized Flame T-Shirt
Yemocile

Button-Down Oversized Flame T-Shirt

$28.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Karen Kilimnik Printed Button-Up Shirt
Acne Studios

Karen Kilimnik Printed Button-Up Shirt

$593.83 at Cettire

Buy Now
'Le Sirenuse' Limoncello
Tombolo

'Le Sirenuse' Limoncello

$138.00 at Tombolo

Buy Now
Eli Cotton Lace Shirt
BDG

Eli Cotton Lace Shirt

$69.00 at Urban Outfitters

Buy Now
Black Moonface Shirt
AAPE by Bathing Ape

Black Moonface Shirt

$125.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Danny Short Sleeve Button-Up Camp Shirt
John Varvatos

Danny Short Sleeve Button-Up Camp Shirt

$198.00 at Nordstrom

Buy Now
Pleated Sheer Floral Print Shirt
ASOS DESIGN

Pleated Sheer Floral Print Shirt

$40.00 at ASOS

Buy Now
Wide Leg Wool Mix Pants
ASOS DESIGN

Wide Leg Wool Mix Pants

$55.00 at ASOS

Buy Now
GRIP 36 LOOSE JEANS
G-Star

GRIP 36 LOOSE JEANS

$160.00 at G-Star

Buy Now
Gray Wide-Leg Trousers
FILIPPA K

Gray Wide-Leg Trousers

$325.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
extreme wide leg pants in chocolate brown
ASOS DESIGN

Extreme Wide Leg Pants

$49.99 at ASOS

Buy Now
Blazer in Wool Gabardine
Theory

Blazer in Wool Gabardine

$475.00 at Theory

Buy Now
Mens Pleated Wide-leg Loose Skirt Pants
Incerunmen

Mens Pleated Wide-leg Loose Skirt Pants

$39.89 at Incerunmen

Buy Now
Tan Two-Button Blazer
Dunst

Tan Two-Button Blazer

$300.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Men's Scottish Black Shadow Tartan Kilt
Kilts and More

Men's Scottish Black Shadow Tartan Kilt

$112.75 at Etsy

Buy Now
Brown Heart Tie
Ernest W. Baker

Brown Heart Tie

$120.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Adjustable Y-Shaped Harness
Alexander McQueen

Adjustable Y-Shaped Harness

$932.98 at Cettire

Buy Now
uniqlo mandarin collar shirt
Perry Ellis

Total Stretch Slim Fit Banded Collar Shirt

$79.50 at Perry Ellis

Buy Now
Edwards Garment button-down top
Edwards Garment

Men's Long Sleeve Banded Collar

$29.92 at Amazon

Buy Now
ascot
GUSLESON

Men's Ascot

$12.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
prada bolo tie
Prada

Saffiano Bolo Tie

$550.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now
bolo tie
YOUCOL

Howling Wolf Bolo Tie

$12.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
western tie
Treadle Treasures

Western Bow Tie

$11.35 at Etsy

Buy Now
Camp Collar Linen-Blend Embroidered Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch

Camp Collar Linen-Blend Embroidered Shirt

$80.00 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy Now
Men's Embroidered Western Inspired Long Sleeves Button Down Dress Shirt
RCCO RODEO

Men's Embroidered Western Inspired Long Sleeves Button Down Dress Shirt

$49.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Lawn Wide-Leg Crushed-Velvet Cargo Trousers
Collina Strada

Lawn Wide-Leg Crushed-Velvet Cargo Trousers

$425.00 at Mr. Porter

Buy Now
Straight Jeans 2010 D-Macs 068ei
Diesel

Straight Jeans 2010 D-Macs 068ei

$625.00 at Diesel

Buy Now
Aluminium Chainmail Top
Etsy

Aluminium Chainmail Top

$79.99 at Etsy

Buy Now
Grand Corset Chainmail Vest
Falconiere

Grand Corset Chainmail Vest

$525.00 at Etsy

Buy Now
The Utility Shirt in Dark Navy Crepe Cord
Taylor Stitch

The Utility Shirt in Dark Navy Crepe Cord

$135.00 at Taylor Stitch

Buy Now
carhartt mens button down
Carhartt

Classic Twill Shirt

$49.99 at Carhartt

Buy Now
huckberry billy reid denim shirt
Billy Reid

Denim Shirt

$198.00 at Huckberry

Buy Now
The Ledge Shirt in Granite Linen Tweed
Taylor Stitch

The Ledge Shirt in Granite Linen Tweed

$138.00 at Taylor Stitch

Buy Now
5mm Curb Chain Necklace
Mejuri

5mm Curb Chain Necklace

$248.00 at Mejuri

Buy Now
Slim Fit Ribbed Cuban Collar Shirt
Reiss

Slim Fit Ribbed Cuban Collar Shirt

$145.00 at Reiss

Buy Now
anchor msj bowling shirt
Anchor MSJ

Bowling Shirt

$25.88 at Amazon

Buy Now
Lennox Agate Ring Gold
Miansai

Lennox Agate Ring

$185.00 at Miansi

Buy Now
Italian Linen pinstripe suit jacket
Todd Snyder

Italian Linen Pinstripe Suit Jacket

$498.00 at Todd Snyder

Buy Now
Seersucker Sage Suit Jacket
ASOS DESIGN

Seersucker Sage Suit Jacket

$93.00 at ASOS

Buy Now
Men's Flare Pant
LDNINE

Men's Flare Pant

$20.88 at Amazon

Buy Now
Black Wool Flare Trouser
Phix

Black Wool Flare Trouser

$220.00 at Phix

Buy Now
online ceramics T-shirt
Online Ceramics

'There's No One You-er Than You' T-Shirt

$65.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
birkenstock sandal
Birkenstock

Unisex Arizona-Birko-Flor Sandals

$83.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
ariat cowboy boot
Ariat

Quickdraw Western Boot

$224.95 at Ariat

Buy Now
gucci slides
Gucci

Pursuit Web Slides

$400.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now
Unisex 1460 Slip Resistant Service Boots
Dr. Martens

Unisex 1460 Slip Resistant Service Boots

$169.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Fastroid
Puma

Fastroid

$350.00 at Bodega

Buy Now
Black Leather Studded Clogs
Toga Virilis

Burgundy Leather Studded Clogs

$410.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Bistro Graphic Work Clog
Crocs

Bistro Graphic Work Clog

$54.99 at Crocs

Buy Now
