VICE Magazine None of Us Are Where We Are Supposed to Be The Pope, a rabbi, a tech bro, and Heinrich Himmler walk onto a plane in this excerpt from “The Complete”, a forthcoming book by Gabriel Smith. By Gabriel Smith June 24, 2026, 8:57am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:Fiction, Not the Photo Issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE 9 Ways to Survive This Year’s Brutally Hot Summer Nights, According to Sleep Experts 2 hours ago By Ashley Fike Pictures by David Horton The Drunk, Naked ‘Mudders’ of Maine 2 hours ago By Joe Zadeh New Research Reveals Americans’ Biggest First Date Fear 2 hours ago By Ashley Fike How Many Sexual Partners Are Too Many? It Depends Where You Live. 2 hours ago By Ashley Fike