Subscribe to VICE

VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletter

VICE Magazine

None of Us Are Where We Are Supposed to Be

The Pope, a rabbi, a tech bro, and Heinrich Himmler walk onto a plane in this excerpt from “The Complete”, a forthcoming book by Gabriel Smith.

By Gabriel Smith

Share:
Tagged:
,
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories
Share:

More
From VICE