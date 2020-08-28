Nonna’s Chicken Cutlets with Lemon Dressing Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes (plus 1 hour brining)

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

⅔ cup|160 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling

3 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 lemons, juiced

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 large eggs, beaten

6 tablespoons|35 grams grated parmesan cheese

1 cup|150 grams plain breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Directions

In a large bowl, dissolve 1 tablespoon salt in 1 cup|250 ml cold water. Add the chicken and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the ⅓ cup|80 ml of the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the parsley with the oregano, garlic, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and set the lemon dressing aside. Heat the oven to 350°F. Whisk 2 tablespoons of the parmesan cheese with the eggs in a shallow dish. In a separate shallow dish, whisk the remaining salt, parsley, and parmesan cheese with the breadcrumbs, flour, and pepper. Dredge the chicken breasts in the egg mixture, then delicately coat them all over in the breadcrumb mixture. Pour the remaining ⅓ cup|80 ml olive oil in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking sheet and add the chicken in an even layer. Drizzle more oil over the chicken and increase the oven to 450°F. Bake, flipping once, until the cutlets are golden and the chicken is cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Dredge each cutlet in the lemon dressing and transfer to a platter. Serve with the remaining lemon dressing.

