Nonna’s Chicken Cutlets with Lemon Dressing Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes (plus 1 hour brining)
Ingredients
1 pound|450 grams boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
⅔ cup|160 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling
3 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley
1 teaspoon dried oregano
3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
2 lemons, juiced
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 large eggs, beaten
6 tablespoons|35 grams grated parmesan cheese
1 cup|150 grams plain breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Directions
- In a large bowl, dissolve 1 tablespoon salt in 1 cup|250 ml cold water. Add the chicken and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Rinse the chicken and pat dry.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the ⅓ cup|80 ml of the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the parsley with the oregano, garlic, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and set the lemon dressing aside.
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Whisk 2 tablespoons of the parmesan cheese with the eggs in a shallow dish. In a separate shallow dish, whisk the remaining salt, parsley, and parmesan cheese with the breadcrumbs, flour, and pepper.
- Dredge the chicken breasts in the egg mixture, then delicately coat them all over in the breadcrumb mixture. Pour the remaining ⅓ cup|80 ml olive oil in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking sheet and add the chicken in an even layer. Drizzle more oil over the chicken and increase the oven to 450°F. Bake, flipping once, until the cutlets are golden and the chicken is cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes.
- Dredge each cutlet in the lemon dressing and transfer to a platter. Serve with the remaining lemon dressing.
