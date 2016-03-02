Nonsense Machine Ben Carson Kinda Sorta Dropped Out of the Presidential Race

Read: Donald Trump Moved One Step Closer to Taking Over the Republican Party

Ben Carson wanted to be president the way a preschooler wants to be an airplane when he grows up. It’s an endearing dream, but at some point, you have to concede that you are wingless, earthbound, and a couple of jet engines short.

The retired neurosurgeon sort of admitted that on Wednesday, when he said he was pulling out of Thursday’s GOP debate and did “not see a political path forward” after he won a paltry three delegates on Super Tuesday, putting him at eight total—far behind Donald Trump’s 319 and Ted Cruz’s 226.

Carson’s sleepy style and shaky grasp on what was happening in the world made him more of a sideshow than a serious candidate. During one debate, he said, “Putin is a one-horse country: oil and energy”; at another, he paused for a long, strange minute before walking out on the stage, an incident one body language expert chalked up to stage fright or sedation.

For the past couple months, the press has been openly asking why he’s running, especially given the mass exodus of his campaign staff in January and his utter lack of support. Carson was never able to argue, unlike some other second-tier candidates like John Kasich or Jeb Bush, that his experience entitled him to be seriously considered for president, and he never had the popular support of Trump or Cruz. He was just a famous guy who decided that he should be president, then found out not many people agreed with that.