Nooky’s “BLACK FUTURE” Is An Inspiring Trap Anthem

Yuin rapper Nooky has released his new single and video “BLACK FUTURE” a raging trap anthem designed to inspire future generations of First Nations people around the country. Described by Nooky’s label Bad Apples Music (BAM) as a “perfect NAIDOC anthem”, “BLACK FUTURE” is a stand-alone single released to commemorate this year’s NAIDOC week. “This song is about black excellence,” says Nooky of the track, “about the feats we’ve achieved in the past [as well as] what we’re doing now and what we’re about to do.”

According to Nooky, the song also “references 3 prominent black figures who are killing it in their fields: Jimmy Little, Patty Mills and Tai Tuivasa. The song is about having the heart to stand for something and having the gurras [Yuin (Dhurga) word for nuts] to fight for it.”

Videos by VICE

Nooky will also be releasing his debut album later this year on Bad Apples. To celebrate the release of “BLACK FUTURE”, he’s also released a series of t-shirts, featured in the song’s music video. We’re thrilled to be premiering “BLACK FUTURE” today:

Check out the rest of Noisey’s NAIDOC content, including new music from Mojo Juju and interviews with Thelma Plum, Alice Skye and Emily Wurramara, here.

Find NITV’s schedule of NAIDOC programming, including fascinating new documentaries and interviews, here.