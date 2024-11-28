Frustrate Internet Snoops. Sign Up for a Half-off NordVPN Subscription This Black Friday

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

They’ve broken partway into the popular consciousness lately. There’s even a prominent slider in your iPhone’s setting’s marked “VPN.” But what is that, and why won’t Netflix stop complaining about them?

VPN stands for virtual private network. Think of it like a trusted middleman who handles your digital information as it flows into and out of your computer. He’s your point of contact between your precious computer and the wild world of wack jobs online.

Without a VPN, websites have a direct link to your computer. With one, websites know the data you send and receive comes through your middleman, but not from you, providing an insulating layer that gives you some protection from snoops.

That’s the layman’s definition for a very, very complicated topic. Luckily for you, signing up for one isn’t complicated. Nor is using one. Just a few button presses, starting with the one that signs you up for a year of service, plus three bonus months, for a 63% discount.

Ages ago, I used Private Internet Access. Then when it was bought by Kape Technologies, I switched over to ExpressVPN, which went well for a few years. Then that, too, was bought by Kape. For the past three years, I’ve been using NordVPN because I trust it.

Choose from more than 6,200 servers in 111 countries. You don’t have to be in one country to use another’s server. Drinking coffee in a Berlin café and want to connect through an Indonesian IP address? At home in San Diego, but want to be “online” in Brazil? Boom, done.

One of my favorite features is that I can set it to auto-connect on Wi-Fi. Anytime I connect to an airport’s or café’s network, the VPN will kick in automatically. I don’t have to remember it, or more likely forget it and leave myself exposed on public, insecure Wi-Fi.

You can set any network as an exception, too. So if you wish only to use NordVPN for public, non-password-protected networks and leave yourself off it for your home network, you can. I leave mine on all the time, though.

Some VPNs I’ve used slow my connection down in unavoidable ways. NordVPN’s servers have been plenty fast for me all over the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia. If there’s a slow, overloaded server, it’s a cinch and a second to reconnect to a faster one. I’ve no complaints.

If you want to go month to month to try it out, we don’t blame you. You can sign up for a monthly subscription of NordVPN, but there’s no Black Friday deal for that. On the other hand, if you’re sure you’re ready to commit, you get 74% off a two-year plan, plus three free months.

There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee, though, if that helps sweeten the prospect of grabbing that 63%-off deal for trying out an annual subscription.