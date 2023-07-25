The Best Sneaky Finds From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Are department stores… dead? No one is totally sure; the New York Times, as of 2021, says yes; some trade mags say, “not so fast.” But one thing is certain: The majority of our big-box shopping experience has moved onto the interwebs, where we can filter, search, sift, and price-match to our heart’s content while watching Love Island in the background and keeping our tuchuses firmly planted on our sectional sofas. Department stores live up to their name in that, well, they have quite a few departments that we enjoy perusing, from swaggy button-ups and fancy socks to high-end kitchen appliances.

Nordstrom, the most soothing and least awkward of the remaining major department stores, is having its massive Anniversary Sale right now, and our guts told us that there were treasures to be uncovered if we just waded deep enough into its Le Labo-scented waters. We were not disappointed, as we uncovered mouthwatering deals on everything from sk8r boi streetwear to trusty Tevas, from Pendleton blankets to Moccamaster coffee machines. Behold: the sneaky finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which you’ll never guess came from a dEpArTmEnT sToRe.

The streetwear that PLEASURES does best

Los Angeles-based streetwear brand PLEASURES is a brand that’s coming for Supreme’s throne when it comes to cool-hot-guy wear, and as a bonus, it’s not douchey and played-out like the reputation of the red-logo’d hypebeast giant can sometimes be. (No diss, Supreme, but… your Brooklyn store is near our office, and we’ve seen the lines outside of it.) One of PLEASURES’ strongest suits is its killer button-ups, including its super-popular Romeo + Juliet-inspired sacred heart shirt—and this ultra-cool camp shirt currently on sale for under $60. Pair it with these 90s-inspired checked pants (on sale for $50) and don’t be surprised if a babe asks if you want to step outside for a cigarette.

Also on sale: these awesome sweats from the brand’s collab with Britpop lords Blur.

This high-tech, well-loved Moccamaster machine

If you’re still using a Mr. Coffee machine… upgrade, mate. Moccamaster’s machines don’t just look great on your counter; they also produce delicious coffee that even third-wave bean snobs approve of (read our review for the full story on what makes them so rad). Right now, you can save over $100 on one of these bad boys thanks to Nordstrom’s sale.

The new and improved Always Pan

You’ve seen it on Instagram, on the stovetops of your * aesthetic * friends, and in the wishlist of your brain. Now, not only is Our Place’s internet-famous Always Pan new and improved (thus the 2.0), but it’s also on sale at Nordstrom for a crazy-good price. Don’t worry—it still includes that ridiculously slippery nonstick coating, steamer basket, wooden spoon, 8-in-1 versatility, and, of course, good looks.

Teva time

It’s a big Teva summer, baby—no, seriously, everyone we know, all genders, all aesthetics, are wearing the F out of those super-comfy gorpcore sandals that ruled the 90s and aren’t afraid to splash around in the creek. A bunch of styles are on sale at Nordstrom right now, including the brand’s handsome beige-y collab with Coco and Breezy and styles for both men and women (and everyone in between).

The Pendleton blanket that will save your ass (literally)

Headed to the beach this summer? How about to the forest, the lake, or just a movie in the park? There are literally countless uses and circumstances under which having this handsome, roll-up Pendleton blanket will come in super-handy and keep you dry, cozy, and horizontal. Snag it for under $100.

Also, this handsome ranch coat

Sure, it’s a scorcher right now, but come autumn, you’ll be majorly appreciative that you scooped this versatile, ruggedly sexy ranch coat that’s nearly $70 off.

A fancy hardshell Tumi suitcase

Tumi is one of those brands that you use as a noun, as in, “oh yeah, I have a Tumi.” That’s because it’s established itself as a GOAT of high-end luggage, from its minimalist design to its durable, lightweight structure to its 360-spinner wheels and multiple retractable handles. Score the 28-inch expandable model from its V4 collection for a whopping $285 off.

A big thing of magnesium

Those of us with sleep troubles know that magnesium can be super-helpful for aiding in falling and staying asleep (as well as a host of other health benefits), and Moon Juice’s Magnesi-Om blend also includes the compound L-theanine, which is proven to enhance relaxation and mood. Score a 30-day supply of the stuff and a refill bag for $25 off.

Hokas, in multiple styles

If you’ve been waiting to decide on a pair of Hokas, ding, ding, ding! Our staff writer Nicolette goes wild for her Hokas as a runner, but they’re ultra-comfy in all kinds of contexts. That’s the Bell of Truth telling you to buy ‘em while they’re on sale; we’ve got all kinds of thicc soles waiting to be scooped by you for running, gallivanting, and looking an extra inch or two taller, from the popular Clifton 8 and Gaviota 4s to the Anacapa, a favorite of hikers.

Delightfully campy cowboy boots

In case you haven’t heard, cowboy boots are very much a thing right now, for all genders, ages, sizes, styles, and religions. There is a cowboy boot for everyone, but after watching Barbie (and forever worshiping at the altar of Dolly Parton), give us all the crazy crystals, studs, and heels that will fit in the trunk of our hypothetical cars. We’ll be stomping from the dive bar to the Vegas residency with these Azalea Wang beauties.

A top-rated sunscreen set

If you ask around about the best sunscreens, you will hear about Supergoop over and over. Its effective but sheer and skin-friendly formulas get top marks from both dermatologists and our staff, and right now, Nordstrom has an exclusive price on a set of three handy tubes of the stuff you’ll want to keep in your bag, your car, and your slutty fanny pack all summer long.

A psychedelic Dusen Dusen robe

We swoon for Dusen Dusen’s unapologetic statement prints, and this spiral-print one looks particularly chic on a cozy bathrobe.

Malin+Goetz toiletries to make you feel rich

Speaking of luxury toiletries, let’s talk about Malin+Goetz, the NYC-founded fragrance brand that enchants us not only with its otherworldly aromatics, but also with its impeccable branding. No wonder its shampoo, conditioner, deodorants, soaps, and other amenities are what they stock the showers with in all of the five-star hotels we’re too poor to stay in. But you know what we’re not too poor for? This jumbo body wash that you’ll save $22 on during the sale, in the warm, sugary, unisex Rum scent. (The Eucalyptus deodorant set sold out fast, so don’t sleep on the M+G deals.)

A highly coveted Stagg kettle

You’ve seen it. You’ve thought about it. You’ve fantasized about heating your water to exactly 198 degrees Fahrenheit and using that handsome spout to elegantly shower your coffee or tea in a miniature Bellagio fountain. Fellow’s kettles are almost a status item, but in reality, it’s just the brand’s best-in-class electric kettles that elevates all hot-beverage morning routines. Pick up the Corvo for $45 off.

Casper’s super-comfy pillows

You can also pick up Casper’s cooling pillows, which are a favorite of our editor, for $25 off.

Eckhaus Latta sweat shorts

As we’ve discussed, it’s the summer of big basketball shorts, but we’re also expecting a big sweat shorts fall. Straight out of NYC’s Chinatown, Eckhaus Latta is a cool-person brand that nails the athleisurewear look with these colorblock shorts that are a whopping 65% off.

Crocs for babies

I mean, come on. They’re so cute.

A bunch of SKIMS stuff

Sorry (not sorry), but SKIMS is one of our favorite cool underwear brands. Lots of styles are on sale now, including the Stretch Satin Underwire Bra and Summer Mesh Crop T-shirt.

An affordable turntable

We asked a vinyl laird from Amoeba about the best record players for every budget, and that includes folks who are shopping for a first-time record player to give as a gift or take on aesthetic park picnics. Crosley’s wildly nostalgic (and popular) portable suitcase model is a great choice for both, and it’s $20 off.

This self-watering herb garden

We don’t all have Martha Stewart’s farm in our backyards to incorporate fresh produce and herbs into our everyday diets. But, this self-watering indoor garden brought me a step closer to my dream, and it’s almost 70% off right now.

See? Department stores aren’t dead. They’re just hiding all the good shit.

