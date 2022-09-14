Parachute’s New Slate-Colored Linens Are Perfect for Hot Sleepers

Linen, for fall? Groundbreaking. No, seriously. Most post-Labor Day bedding tends to lean away from breezy summer linens and into the traditional fall gamut of lumbersexual fabrics such as plaid Eddie Bauer flannels, or wise-elf-lord velvets. We’re not saying you have to choose between these exemplary sensory experiences, but we’re excited to finally see linen get its place in the fall bedding lineup thanks to the latest collaboration from Parachute and Nordstrom, which dares to say what we’ve all been thinking: Linen is for every season. Linen is one of the most naturally cooling fabrics out there, and it’s not like we magically stop night-sweating once Spooky Season is upon us.

The capsule’s pieces range from men’s linen lounge shorts to a full duvet, pillowcase, and fitted sheet bundle, and every piece is available in the collection’s signature, new shade of slate blue. It’s the perfect compliment to our lowkey mid-century modern and Japandi aesthetic, and we can already see ourselves starfishing on the duvet cover under the lamplight of our Noguchi Akaris, reciting Love Island quotes Derrida to our Hinge date.

Not only does linen have cooling and antibacterial properties, but it only gets smoother and softer with every wash, which means the baseline cozy touch of the collection (which is already damn soft) is just the beginning. The men’s and women’s linen lounge and sleepwear sets will make every trip to the corner store feel like a jaunt to the Amalfi Coast.



To Nordies and Parachute: you get us. Here’s to staying cool in all seasons.

