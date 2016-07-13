Moment gunman shoots three people in Virginia streamed live on Facebook by victim

A triple shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, was live-streamed on Facebook by one of the victims, with footage capturing the moment roughly 30 gunshots were fired and the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The video, broadcast on Facebook Live on Tuesday evening, shows three young men sitting and smoking inside a car while mouthing along to rap music. About five minutes into the stream, an unidentified and unseen gunman can be heard firing a barrage of bullets into the car.

The phone drops to the ground and someone can heard saying “call an ambulance please.” A 911 call was made at approximately 6pm Tuesday, police said in a statement. The video broadcast continued for more than an hour before cutting out.

Police confirmed the authenticity of the Facebook video and said three men, two 27 and one 29, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with “significant” injuries.

“Two of the men are doing better, but one is still listed in critical condition,” police said on Wednesday.

Police have not identified a suspect or possible motive for the attack.

