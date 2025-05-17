‘Norigin’ Follows in the Massive Footsteps of ‘Shadows of the Colossus’, Offering Beautiful Art and Creatures to Conquer

If games like Shadow of the Colossus and Eternal Strands have taught me anything, there’s nothing more satisfying than climbing up a massive beast. Sure, Eternal Strands has us beating up these massive monsters, and Shadow of the Colossus has us fighting our inner demons, but still. It’s cinematic, impressive, and most importantly: a challenge. Norigin seems to be taking just enough inspiration from both of these titles, all while trying to forge an identity of its own. I’m eager to take on the challenge of this boss climbing game, and if I cry from an emotional story? That’s a bonus. Try to learn about your father while taking down these massive monsters, all while trying to take in the beautiful art around you.

“They say the Sins of the Father are passed down to the Son”

Norigin seems to be a story of remembrance. Trying to learn about your father, you’ll need to face off against larger-than-life creatures that are trying to keep you from reaching your path. Created by solo developer Jugraaj S, this is an incredibly ambitious-looking project with some lofty goals. Traveling between different realms, facing off against demonic-looking creatures, all while unraveling a mystery from years before. Sign me right up for this one, especially if the climbing looks as smooth as it does here.

One thing that’s helping Norigin stand out to me, beyond the incredible artstyle, is the speed of traversal. Shadow of the Colossus, while an incredible game, is slow and calculated. Eternal Strands is a good middle ground of speed and danger, with Brynn scaling these massive beasts quickly. The main character of Norigin is built different, scaling these monsters with surgical precision.

As I said before, this looks quite incredible for a solo-developed project. It’s beautiful and could be emotionally traumatizing like its inspirations. I’m very prepared and ready for that. I say as I grab a box of tissues, preparing for the worst. Passion projects like Norigin are some of my favorites, and I’ll be keeping a very close eye on this one as it makes its way through development.