Entertainment We Toured London for Five Days, Dressing Strangers in Strange Clothes By Tom Johnson January 7, 2015, 6:22am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Eddjei, Ridley Road Market, wears coat from Beyond Retro PHOTOGRAPHY: TOM JOHNSON STYLING: PHOEBE HAINES Stylist’s assistant: Nathan Henry Photographer’s assistant: Jamie Phelps Videos by VICE Jim, Hoxton, wears JW Anderson Pat, Hackney, wears James Long Joyce, Muswell Hill, wears Issey Miyake Shakirat, Peckham, wears Issey Miyake Tanya, Hoxton, wears James Long Carolyn, Dalston, wears Heohwan Simulation Georgiana, Dalston, wears Ashish Hannah, Peckham, wears JW Anderson Barbara, Hoxton, wears jacket by Helen Lawrence Tagged:Ashish, beyond retro, Dalston, Fashion, Heohwan Simulation, Issey Miyake, James Long, JW Anderson, London, Muswell Hill, Peckham, Phoebe Haines, Ridley Road Market, street cast, Tom Johnson, Vice Blog, VICE GLOBAL, VICE UK Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Emily Anderson in Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine" music video on YouTube. Linkin Park Shocks Fans With New Singer Emily Armstrong 09.06.24 By Kyle Phillippi Woman Accidentally Cremates Stranger’s Cat While Her Actual Pet Returns from the Dead 09.06.24 By Luis Prada The 8 Best Movies and Shows to Watch This Week 09.06.24 By Sammi Caramela Illustration by Reesa. Daily Horoscope: September 6, 2024 09.06.24 By Melanie A. Davis