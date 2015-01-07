VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Entertainment

We Toured London for Five Days, Dressing Strangers in Strange Clothes

By

Share:

Eddjei, Ridley Road Market, wears coat from Beyond Retro

PHOTOGRAPHY: TOM JOHNSON
STYLING: PHOEBE HAINES

Stylist’s assistant: Nathan Henry
Photographer’s assistant: Jamie Phelps

Videos by VICE

Jim, Hoxton, wears JW Anderson

Pat, Hackney, wears James Long

Joyce, Muswell Hill, wears Issey Miyake

Shakirat, Peckham, wears Issey Miyake

Tanya, Hoxton, wears James Long

Carolyn, Dalston, wears Heohwan Simulation

Georgiana, Dalston, wears Ashish

Hannah, Peckham, wears JW Anderson

Barbara, Hoxton, wears jacket by Helen Lawrence

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE