Make Valentine’s Day Suck In All The Right Ways With This Sale On Sex Toys

Folks, there are few things in life that are greater than a fucking good orgasm — which means that there are few greater gifts than a sex toy.

Whether you’re single, in a shituationship or shacked up for Valentine’s Day, a sex toy is a damn good gift idea. And the good folks over at Aussie sex toy start-up NORMAL know that. So the legendary vibe wranglers are doing deals on dillies that are so good you’ll bust a nut.

For the entire month of February, NORMAL is slashing 30% off its full collection of cock-rings, rabbit vibrators, wands and clit suckers.

Not sure which particular toy will come in handy? We can help with that.

Let’s start with their best-sellers. First up, you’ve got Billie, the beginner-friendly palm vibrator that can be used to stimulate the clit while masturbating.

NORMAL, Billie ($160)

If you prefer oral sex but aren’t getting any (or aren’t getting good oral), the air-pulsing pleasure of Quinn might be more your vibe.

NORMAL, Quinn ($225)

You’ve also got Darcy. It’s a three-in-one godsend that’s been designed with a longer arm for the feeling of full penetration, plus a bulb that can explore more erogenous zones — think G-spot, clit, anus, a little nipple tickle.

NORMAL, Darcy ($225)

For those with penises, we gift you Flynn, the vibrating cock-ring that’ll really put the ding in ya dang. Flynn sits around the base of a penis so that the pressure of the ring can help to strengthen and sustain erections. Plus, it has a vibrating option for when you want those toe-curling orgasms.

NORMAL, Flynn ($160)

NORMAL also has a bunch of other sex toys and accessories, like lube, that you can check out right here.

If you’d like the pleasure of receiving 30% off, all you’ve gotta do is enter the discount code ‘JUSTTHEORGASMSTHANKS’ at the checkout.