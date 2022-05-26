Never Made a Woman Cum in Your (Sad) Life? Take This Online Sex Class

It feels reasonable to say that everyone wants to be good at sex. This applies to you; whoever you’re sleeping with, have slept with, or will sleep with; and even people who have never had sex before, but have been thinking about what the act might look like for them. Maybe you have a new partner that you’re having trouble getting in sync with, maybe you want to feel a little more certain that the oral you’re giving is the bomb shit, or maybe you are just keen on communicating better while your naked body is tangled up with someone else’s. There is an old adage that sex is like pizza; even when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good. Unfortunately, that’s not true—bad sex is, actually, pretty cringey. And on the flip side, pretty good sex is fun, but when the sex is incredible, it’s on another level.

What better time to level-up your lovemaking chops than the present? This all explains why we’re so titillated to see that Normal is offering a brand spankin’ new “video sex master class” titled, “The Modern Guide to Sex“—and best of all, it’s totally free.

So… what exactly constitutes a sex master class? Will this be the lubed-up equivalent of those intense MasterClass YouTube ads with Martin Scorsese? Will cakes clap in HD? Well, over the course of a year, Normal’s research team was hard at work gathering data from over 1,000 people to create a 15-step, virtual lovemaking program designed to walk you through many of the questions that it feels like everyone has always wanted to know about sex, but was too afraid to ask. Norma’s co-founder and sex coach Georgia Grace leads the course, which will cover everything from the basics (how to get some orgasms going where none currently exist) to how to maximize pleasure and intimacy during V-on-V sex and P-on-P sex, as well as better masturbation, confidence-building in the bedroom, and good old techniques for just about every hole you’d like to fill in your life.

Normal is an Australian sexual wellness company and sex toy vendor that was founded by two women, one of whom (Grace) is a certified sex coach, and both of whom were fed up with the lack of inclusive, positive intimacy discourse. They launched the program in February 2022, and focused on not only intimacy education but their favorite ways to integrate toys during foreplay and sex. If you’re seeking erogenous zone massagers and clitoral stimulators, you should check out their rechargeable “Billie” palm vibrator and “Frankie” external vibes.

They also designed a vibrating ring for penis-owners, dubbed the “Flynn,” and a water-based lube that’s compatible with their various other medical-grade silicone toys, including rabbit, wand, and suction vibes.

So, what motivated Normal to give away all this toe-curlingly important info for free, when there are a lot of peeps in the world who would happily pay to become better in the sack? “[We found] major gaps in sexual confidence, orgasms, and attitudes towards over-commercialized days like V-Day,” Normal’s team explains about the timing of launching their program, “[and how they] impact people of all ages, gender and sexuality.” Grace’s co-founder at Normal, Lucy Walk, adds, “There are huge [issues] around how to communicate, LGBTQ+ sex and unpacking the often misleading messages we see in porn and pop culture about what ‘good sex’ looks like. [Our course] can be an amazing way to spend time with yourself, your besties or your partner, exploring new things and enjoying an experience together.” In other words, you’ve got nothing to lose—and everything to gain.

So, did we watch the videos? Yes, yes we did. Without giving too much away, we’ll just say that these videos are very informative, and that they include illustrations and directions worth diving into, whether you’re planning on getting some special sexy time in, doing the deed with someone new in the near future, or having a solo sesh. One scene that’s definitely sticking with me: a bit where the instructor makes you use one hand to give your other hand an “orgasm.” Mind blown.

The older, and (somewhat) wiser we become, the more we realize what a privilege it is to have access to healthy and encouraging sex education—let alone romantic tips. We know it, you know it, and this enchanting bouquet of roses shaped like a crusty teacup dog especially knows it. You can browse through the course and its chapters in whatever order and at whatever speed you like, so what have you got to lose from checking out an online sex class? Pull up a seat on Mama’s lipstick-shaped sex furniture, puddin’, and hit play.

