Feel the Good Vibrations Because Normal Is Currently Running a 30% Off Sale

Over the past decade, we’ve seen a shift in the way people talk about sex toys. What was once seen as a taboo topic is now seen as an essential part of wellness routines, no longer hidden at the back of your drawer.

As sex toys have gained a wider mainstream acceptance, this has led to a larger variety of products becoming available. This new ease of availability can be best exemplified by the start of the pandemic, which saw a massive boom in sex toy sales while everyone was bunkered down and isolated. If you didn’t get in on the action then and are looking to engage in some sexual self-care, or you just want to add another toy to your bedside drawer, we’ve got some good news for you.

The Australian sexual wellness brand Normal is currently running a 30% off sale across its entire range of sex toys. This sale has kicked off today, April 1, and will be running until April 8 – so you’ve got a whole week to pick out something you like.

Launched back in 2021, Normal’s entire range clocks in at seven toys total and have been designed with the notion that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to pleasure. A true case of “different strokes for different folks”, if there ever was one.

These toys include the external vibrator “Frankie”, the rabbit wand “Piper”, and the discreet palm-sized “Billie”, which are designed for clitoral stimulation and erogenous zone massages. There’s also a vibrating cock ring named “Flynn”, and the classic wand vibrator, “Charlie”.

Depending on the kind of play you’re interested in – be it solo or with a partner – Normal also sell water-based lube, which is compatible with its range of toys and anything else that uses medical-grade silicone.

If you’re not sure what you’re after, Normal offers an interactive quiz that’ll give you a personalised recommendation. This quiz takes around two minutes to fill out and will help to pair you with a toy that’ll please you best. Normal also offers a “100 Night Stand Policy”, so if you’re not feeling satisfied by your purchase, you can send it right back for a full refund.

Learn more about Normal’s sex toy sale here.

