Norovirus Could Turn the RNC into a Sea of Diarrhea and Vomit

Convoluted excuses about Melania Trump’s plagiarism weren’t the only thing making the rounds at the Republican National Convention Tuesday—apparently, a group of staffers from California was also passing around a nasty strain of norovirus, STAT reports.

California’s delegation chairman, Jim Brulte, told Buzzfeed News that at least 12 members of the staff who have shown symptoms of the virus have now been quarantined. Brulte confirmed that patient zero was one staffer who came to the convention sick, then most likely passed it to her husband, who is also a staffer on the trip.

The virus—which causes unfortunate bouts of diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain—is extremely contagious and can be spread by getting too close to someone who’s infected, touching contaminated surfaces, as well as what STAT calls the “fecal-oral route.” Luckily for the staffers, it passes through your system pretty quickly and usually decimates your insides for just a few days at most.

In an effort to keep the virus from ripping through the convention of roughly 50,000 people from all over the country, the staffers will be locked up until they’ve gone 24 hours without symptoms. In the meantime, everybody at the RNC should probably be wary of the ketchup and mustard stations.