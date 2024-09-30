‘Biblical Devastation’ Hits North Carolina After Helene Flooding

Hurricane Helene brought unprecedented rainfall throughout the southeastern portion of the U.S. Over 100 people have died as a result. In one North Carolina county alone, the death toll has risen to at least 30.

“We have biblical devastation,” said Ryan Cole, an emergency official in Buncombe County, the hardest hit area in North Carolina. “This is the most significant natural disaster that any one of us has ever seen.”

Videos by VICE

Chimney Rock, North Carolina



A glimpse into the forever altered landscape in western NC. The more I look at this, the harder it is to believe.



The economic and human toll #Helene has caused is high, and we still have yet to realize it in full.. #ncwx #ChimneyRock #Flood pic.twitter.com/P2hpA8JCWF — Aaron Smith (@PeeDee_WxSC) September 30, 2024

Buncombe County, in the Blue Ridge Mountains in the western portion of the state, is home to the city of Asheville, long known for its vibrant arts scene. On Sunday, John Harold, the city manager for Black Mountain, said Buncombe County still has 600 people unaccounted for—down from 1,000 on Saturday.

Limited cell service, power outages, and damaged roads still affect North Carolina. Yesterday, it was reported that a staggering 400 roads were out, across the state, leaving many people stranded or unable to return to homes they evacuated.

I-40 in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Photo by NORTH CAROLINA DIVISION OF AVIATION HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

The National Guard has been deployed and has rescued over 119 people so far, according to Major General Todd Hunt. The American Red Cross also opened 140 shelters for anyone impacted by storm evacuations.

“This storm has brought catastrophic devastation… of historic proportions,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. “People are desperate for help and we are pushing to get it to them – [it is] a massive effort.”

Five states—Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee—are under a federal emergency.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), “President Biden approved major disaster declarations for the states of Florida and North Carolina, allowing survivors to immediately access funds and resources to jumpstart their recovery. People in 17 counties in Florida and 25 counties in North Carolina, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, can now apply for assistance with FEMA.”