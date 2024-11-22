10 Deals from The North Face’s Black Friday Sale That Won’t Leave You Out in the Cold

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You don’t have to be a mountain climber to dress like one. That seems to be the only lesson we’ve truly learned from the ’90s, and we have The North Face to thank us for that.

This brand has been a closet staple for years now, but it hasn’t been until just the past few that I’ve been truly excited about some of its pieces. The fits are better than what I remember from my youth, and the feature lists seem more competitive with the industry’s best nowadays.

If you haven’t taken a gander at The North Face in years, what better time than now, during their annual Black Friday sale when you can save up to 30% off select items?

quick look at the best the north face deals

Canyonlands Full-Zip Fleece Jacket for $63 ($27 off)

Keeping warm, whether you’ve gone for a hike or a coffee downtown, means dressing in layers to manage your warmth as conditions change. This mid-weight fleece ($63; $27 off) works as a mid-layer between a shirt and outer jacket or as an outer layer on cool days by itself.

This polyester jacket adds a bit of warmth without being as bulky as a puffy layer or a high-pile fleece, so you can fit it underneath all but the slimmest of jackets.

ThermoBall Snow Triclimate Jacket for $280 ($120 off)

Anticipating a rough winter of snow, sleet, and ice? This winter jacket comes with a water- and wind-resistant outer layer and puffy synthetic mid-layer. For $280 ($120), it’s cheaper than buying a lot of comparable mid-layer and shell separately.

The layers can be separated out, so if the DryVent outer is dripping with rain or snow, you can pop it off to dry while keeping the puffy mid-layer on for warmth. Its helmet-compatible hood means you can use it when you hit the ski slopes, too.

ThermoBall Hoodie 2.0 for $175 ($75 off)

Anyone looking for the maximum warmth-to-weight ratio should be looking for a good puffy. While down insulation would be warmest, it’s also grown more expensive lately as the world clamors for a thinly stretched supply of the stuff.

Synthetic down, such as in the ThermoBall Hoodie, is more resistant to water anyway. At full price, it’s a fair deal. At $175 on sale, it’s cheaper than its closest competition. The Hoodie 2.0 can fit underneath bulkier outer layers or over lighter mid-layers, and it packs into its own pocket.

Fine Alpine Hoodie for $42 ($18 off)

Need a little throwback in your life? A TNF hoodie has been a closet staple for the youth of at least a few generations. Part cotton, part polyester, it’s on sale in all five colors and comes with a kangaroo pocket on the front that can double as hand warmers.

For the same sale price of $42 ($18 off), you could also pick up the Half Dome Pullover Hoodie, with a slightly different logo on the front.

Valley Twill Utility Shacket for $105 ($45 off)

What’s a shacket? Shirt + jacket. Yeah, everything has to be a portmanteau these days, especially celebrity couples and clothing. This TNF shacket defies expectations of what a TNF piece looks like, with its 100% cotton twill and plaid pattern.

Throw this relaxed-fit layer on over a shirt when you need a bit of extra warmth or style but don’t want to go the full jacket route. Being nearly a third off its retail price, the shirt jacket shacket is much more enticing.

Kikash Wind Jacket for $105 ($45 off)

The difference between a wind jacket and a rain jacket is that the former trades some waterproofness for breathability, meaning you won’t feel as stuffy and clammy inside the former. It’ll still block wind and hold onto the body heat you’d otherwise lose to wind.

Look kick ass in the Kikash wind jacket in three colors, all on sale for $105 ($45 off), and pull up the hood for those gale-forced winds that winter has increasingly been whipping up lately.

Long-Sleeve Box NSE Tee for $28 ($12 off)

Tees might be the ultimate example of a wardrobe staple, and a long-sleeve tee deserves no less a place in your closet than the short sleeves that come to mind when you hear “tee.” Its 50/50 blend of cotton and polyester is a reworking of a typical 65/35 blend called polycotton.

Polycotton feels more like cotton than polyester, which can feel silky smooth but clearly artificial, yet dries out much more quickly than straight cotton in my experience.

That makes this tee a solid option at $28 ($12 off) for active pursuits, such as winter climbing, running, and hiking.

ThermoBall Vest 2.0 for $126 ($54 off)

I’ve been leaning on vests more and more this season as a mid-layer than I have in past years, and I’m not sure why it’s taken me this long to embrace the vest as fully as I am now.

At $126 ($54 off), this synthetic puffy vest can complement a lot of your not-quite-warm-enough jackets.

Once you start slapping on the thick layers of long-sleeve garments to ward off the deep-winter freezes, you can start to feel like you’re arms are made of clay. Vests retain warm around your core, but the difference in arm mobility compared to a jacket is huge.

DOTKNIT Thermal ¼-Zip for $63 ($27)

Wear it as an outer layer on cool days, sure, but the DOTKNIT excels as a mid-layer to boost the warmth of your jacket on frigid days. There’s no elastane in its 100% polyester fabric, so it manages to be not baggy but not super form-fitting, either.

It’s rather lightweight, and the fabric is thin enough to fit under jackets, as long as they’re not super slim. While it can work as an outer layer over only a shirt on cool autumn days, it needs something over it on truly cold days. Or use the $27 savings on hot chocolates to warm up.

Lightstride Pants for $63 ($27 off)

Made from an 86/14 blend of polyester and elastane (in the body fabric), these jogging pants ($63; $27 off) are water resistant to keep you warm (but not too warm) on your autumn and winter runs.

Judging from the photographs, they appear to have some room in the calves. Too many jogging pants and exercise pants, in my experience, are so tight around the calves that they don’t even fit. Rejoice that this pant has enough room for all but the largest of calves.

Now suit up and get out there. Whether “out there” is the great outdoors or just what lies in sight beyond your front door, life is too short to spend it huddling inside for half the year because of a silly thing like weather.