North Korea Claims It Created a Hangover-Free Alcohol

Despite numerous reports of food shortages and starvation, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) continues to fight its tireless PR war against the West by boasting of its culinary achievements.

From lobbying for global kimchi superiority to attempts at wowing Western tourists with bland, lavish banquets, Kim Jong-un’s totalitarian regime does not hesitate to make bold claims about its food and liquor.

Now, if state media is to be believed, North Korea has dropped a second “H” bomb in one month, this time in the form of a “hangoverless” alcohol called Koryo Liquor.

In a recent article entitled, “Liquor wins quality medal for preserving national smack,” the state-run Pyongyang Times claims that the Taedonggang Foodstuff Factory has concocted a ginseng- and rice-based liquor of such high quality and “suaveness” that it creates no nasty after-effects.

“Koryo Liquor, which is made of six-year-old Kaesong Koryo insam (ginseng), known as being highest in medicinal effect, and the scorched rice, is highly appreciated by experts and lovers as it is suave and causes no hangover,” the Pyongyang Times reported.

This should be good news for DPRK leader Kim Jong-Un, who, like his father, apparently has quite an appetite for liquors and spends millions annually on importing high end booze from around the world.

This recent innovation means not only that the supreme leader can now get drunk without getting sick, but also that he won’t even need to import his alcohol anymore, since “the product exudes national flavour … in the shape of [its] bottle and packaging.”

The North Korean paper also outlines the innovative method by which hangover-causing toxins are separated from the good stuff and imparted with medicinal qualities.

“In the process of boiling, the nutritive substances of the rice settle down to the bottom and the starch breaks up to become glucose at a high temperature,” the Pyongyang Times wrote adding that, “liquor makers used sugar to remove this bitterness in the past, but they failed to rid the liquor of hangover completely.”

This isn’t the first time that the DPRK claims to have created a ginseng-based miracle cure. Just last year, the regime flaunted what it said was an innovative injection made from ginseng, platinum, and gold, which could cure Ebola virus, AIDS, MERS, and SARS.

Not surprisingly, Koryo Liquor is a hit, according to state media, which says the drink was ranked first at the Fifth National Liquor Exhibition and garnered top honors at the food sector of the 30th National Scientific and Technological Festival in December

What makes this announcement particularly bold is that it’s an alcohol that cures hangovers. While experience has shown that some hair of the dog can numb the pain of a hangover, science has pretty much proven that more alcohol does not cure what ails you.