North Korea Thinks Trump Is a ‘Wise Politician’ and Hillary Is ‘Dull’

Earlier this year, the Kremlin sang Donald Trump’s praises all the way from Moscow, and now North Korea is on board with the Donald too, the Guardian reports.

North Korea’s official media outlet, DPRK Today, published an op-ed on Tuesday calling Trump a “wise politician” and praising the “positive aspects” of Trump’s “inflammatory policies.”

The editorial’s author, Han Yong Mook, a reported Chinese-North Korean academic, wrote that he is all for Trump’s declarations that he’d consider pulling US troops out of South Korea. “Trump said he will not get involved in the war between the South and the North,” Han Yong Mook wrote. “Isn’t this fortunate from North Koreans’ perspective?”

“Yes do it, now,” Yong Mook continued. “Who knew that the slogan ‘Yankee Go Home’ would come true like this? The day when the ‘Yankee Go Home’ slogan becomes real would be the day of Korean Unification.”

The article also urges Americans not to vote for “dull Hillary,” and calls Trump a “far-sighted candidate.”

John Feffer, the director of Foreign Policy in Focus, told the Guardian that Trump is “the Dennis Rodman of American politics—quirky, flamboyant, risk-taking,” so it’s no wonder that Pyongyang is stoked on him.

