Norwegian Teams Play into 8th Overtime to Set Record for Longest Hockey Game Ever

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports Canada.



Joakim Jensen just became a trivia answer after ending the longest hockey game on record.

Videos by VICE

The Storhamar Dragons forward scored with under three minutes remaining in the eighth (yes, eighth) overtime period to give his club a 3-2 series lead over the Sparta Warriors in the best-of-seven GET-ligaen quarterfinal series. The deciding tally came more than eight and a half hours after the Norwegian teams started play—ending at 2:33 AM local time Monday after beginning at 6 PM the day before—and is thought to be the longest hockey game in history.

The marathon game had 217:14 minutes of play time, with Storhamar outshooting Sparta 96-93 for a total of 189 shots on the night. Dragons goaltender Oskar Östlund picked up the win with an astounding 91 saves, while Warriors tender Samuel Ward made an equally-amazing 93 stops in the loss. Only 24 minutes in penalties were handed out the whole night, in addition to a penalty shot awarded to Storhamar in the seventh OT, which was denied by Ward.



The previous mark for the longest professional game in hockey history was set by the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Maroons during the 1936 NHL playoffs, when the final game ended in a 1-0 Detroit victory on Mud Bruneteau’s game-winning goal at 16:30 of the sixth overtime.

Players from both sides reportedly consumed the always delicious and nutritious combination of pasta and pizza between periods to stay energized during the grueling contest, and will have to find a way to recover quickly in between games, as the series resumes Tuesday evening.

Long live sudden death overtime.