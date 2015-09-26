Norwich Midfielder Jonny Howson Picks up Filthy Injured Pigeon and Takes it Safely Off

Pigeons are gross and you should never touch them. Even if a pigeon appears to be injured and interrupts a soccer match, you should still probably not touch it; get a shovel or something, you know?

Nevertheless, Norwich’s Jonny Howson was feeling charitable today and decided to help this pigeon out by picking it up from the grass and subbing him out safely behind the barrier near the goal. The filthy pigeon—which looks to be falling apart or leprous, maybe?—then hopped away.

The Canaries’ good (though likely disease-ridden) karma paid off about 30 minutes later when Nathan Redmond put them on top with a lovely dipping strike as he carved up the Hammer defense. Unfortunately it was not meant to be, as Cheikhou Kouyaté equalized for West Ham in final moments of extra time.

