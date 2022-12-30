Incredibly Nostalgic Photos of New Year’s Eve in the 2000s

New Year’s Eve is arguably the one time of the year in which hedonism is not only expected, but actively encouraged to its farthest degree. Fireworks. Dancing. Cold buffets packed full of cheese and cheese flavoured biscuits and crisps and little cocktail sausages. Oh and drinking, endless drinking until you find yourself at 3AM either crying, snogging someone you shouldn’t, screaming joyfully into the void or an unhinged combination of all three.

It’s also a time for looking back. Most of us can remember what we were doing on a particular New Year’s Eve more than other nights, so it can be a real indicator of where you were at in your life. What did you wear back then? Who was your boyfriend / girlfriend / partner? What were you into? Was it one of those absurd, over-the-top nights to remember, or did you stay indoors watching Jools Holland’s Hootenanny until passing out at 11.55pm?

New Year’s Eve photos are interesting for that exact reason – they’re time capsules! Which is why we’re throwing things all the way back to the early 2000s, via photos of some of VICE’s favourite musicians having a good time at various New Year’s Eve parties back in the golden era of music television, emo and pop.

Scroll below for some incredibly nostalgic photos of Avril Lavigne, Good Charlotte, Panic! At the Disco, Dave Grohl, Gerard Way, Brandon Flowers, Rihanna and others kicking back, performing or just straight-up vibing. Happy NYE!

Britney Spears on New Year’s Eve in 2002 / Getty Images

Avril Lavigne at the MTV NYE Pyjama Party in 2005 / Getty Images

Brandon Flowers at Hardball Productions and Flaunt Magazine’s Bash in 2006 / Getty Images

Dave Grohl at the New Year’s Eve Pajama Party / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg, Green Day and Fat Joe on MTV Iced Out in 2005 / Getty Images

Rihanna on New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly in 2009 / Getty Images

Pete Wentz and Panic! At The Disco on New Year’s Eve in 2006 / Getty Images

Good Charlotte at Tila Tequila’s MTV New Year’s Eve Masquerade in 2008 / Getty Images

Gerard Way on New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly in 2010 / Getty Images

