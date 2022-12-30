Incredibly Nostalgic Photos of New Year’s Eve in the 2000s

New Year’s Eve is arguably the one time of the year in which hedonism is not only expected, but actively encouraged to its farthest degree. Fireworks. Dancing. Cold buffets packed full of cheese and cheese flavoured biscuits and crisps and little cocktail sausages. Oh and drinking, endless drinking until you find yourself at 3AM either crying, snogging someone you shouldn’t, screaming joyfully into the void or an unhinged combination of all three.
It’s also a time for looking back. Most of us can remember what we were doing on a particular New Year’s Eve more than other nights, so it can be a real indicator of where you were at in your life. What did you wear back then? Who was your boyfriend / girlfriend / partner? What were you into? Was it one of those absurd, over-the-top nights to remember, or did you stay indoors watching Jools Holland’s Hootenanny until passing out at 11.55pm?
Videos by VICE
New Year’s Eve photos are interesting for that exact reason – they’re time capsules! Which is why we’re throwing things all the way back to the early 2000s, via photos of some of VICE’s favourite musicians having a good time at various New Year’s Eve parties back in the golden era of music television, emo and pop.
Scroll below for some incredibly nostalgic photos of Avril Lavigne, Good Charlotte, Panic! At the Disco, Dave Grohl, Gerard Way, Brandon Flowers, Rihanna and others kicking back, performing or just straight-up vibing. Happy NYE!