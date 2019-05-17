Nostradamus Predicted ‘Game of Thrones’

Many predictions have been made about the final outcome of Game of Thrones. The internet’s sweatiest sleuths have hunkered down over their laptops to deliver everything from an exhaustingly comprehensive breakdown of what would happen at the Battle of Winterfell, to an intensely intricate theory that Bran is actually the Lord of Light, to a perfectly executed tweet explaining that Jon Snow is just a little baby obsessed with a power-hungry blonde. But with the series’ highly anticipated finale coming on Sunday, everyone is mad and already losing their minds over how it will all play out.

But there is one totally and completely true and not at all made up prediction that predates them all. It wasn’t Reddit user DontMicrowaveCats who unlocked the minds of David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, George R. R. Martin, and God to predict the secrets of the Seven Kingdoms; It was 16th-century French astrologer, physician, dabbler in the occult, and noted seer Michel de Nostredame, otherwise known as Nostradamus.

Dig into the many prophecies Nostradamus made during the height of his making-things-up phase, and it’s right there, clear as day: Nostradamus didn’t divine the French Revolution or rise of Nazism in Germany. He was foretelling Game of Thrones. Don’t believe it? Here’s a mountain of proof almost as big as The Mountain himself.

Prophecy: “When the great cathedral glows red, so will begin the descent of man.”

While some believe this prophecy points to the recent burning of Notre Dame, there is one other very important building that glowed red, and led to the descent of many, many men: the Red Keep. The Red Keep and all of King’s Landing got flamed like a Kenny Rogers Roasters chicken, leaving countless men, women, and children scorched to a crisp, and with evil Queen Cersei crushed to death by a bunch of falling bricks. This whole kerfuffle signaled Daenerys’ descent into the Mad Queen. Are you gasping? I’m gasping.

Prophecy: Beasts ferocious with hunger will cross the rivers. The greater part of the battlefield will be against Hister. Into a cage of iron will the great one be drawn.

Beasts ferocious with hunger will cross rivers? Sound a whole lot like dragons. And these “beasts” will cross rivers? Pretty sure Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion hit some waves a few times on their way to exact revenge on Dany’s enemies. While scholars have insisted “Hister” is too close to Hitler for comfort, there is another more logical answer. Hister sounds like mister, and a mister named Robert Baratheon was married to Cersei, and Cersei had to be defeated with a dragon to give Dany a clear path to the iron throne. Which is sort of a cage, because everyone who claims it is driven into evil, and that’s a cage of the mind, man. Nostradamus nailed it with this one.

Prophecy: The lost thing is discovered, hidden for many centuries. Pastor will be celebrated almost as a God-like figure. This is when the moon completes her great cycle.

Yes, the secret of Jon’s real lineage was a “lost thing” that was “discovered.” It was hidden for many years, and those years can feel like “centuries” depending on your sense of time and whether or not you bore easily, or whether or not you’re in the midst of an, ahem, long winter. Jon Snow is the true heir to the Iron Throne, and Samwell Tarly, who discovered this highly classified information in some sort of old and secret book secured in the Citadel, is revered as a God for figuring it out. And because of this, the “moon” completed her “great cycle,” which certainly refers to Cersei’s death. Besides, she was pregnant when she died, so she also completed the great cycle of her moonblood week. Nostradamus has done it again.

Prophecy: The ancient lady will fall from her high place. Several of the same sect will be killed.

This has to be about Dany. Calling her ancient is kind of rude, though, considering she is 27 at most. But life expectancy in Westeros is almost definitely shorter than the current national average. (Unless a witch brings you back from the dead.) So even 27 might be considered somewhat ancient.

Dany is riding around her last remaining dragon in a high place: the clouds. Is he saying she’s going to fall off Drogon and plummet to her death? And when she does, will her “sect,” i.e. the Dothraki, be killed by Jon Snow’s supporters? Hey, Nostradamus said it himself. And it will absolutely be proven on Sunday.

