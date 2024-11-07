Not a Drill: Amazon’s Making a ‘Mass Effect’ TV Series

Mass Effect is being turned into a TV series from Amazon, y’all. Okay. Deep breaths. Info first, fluff later. Per Variety, Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that a Mass Effect series is in active development. While exact plot details are being carefully safeguarded, here’s what has been confirmed about the project so far.

Daniel Casey, who wrote for the Fast and Furious 9 (or simply “F9” if you’re nasty) film, will be on executive producer and writer duties for the series. Additionally, other executive producers include Karim Zreik, Ari Arad, and Michael Gamble. Variety also reported that the Mass Effect series had been quietly up for grabs in 2021. Seems Amazon ended up being the big winner there!

“It was previously reported in 2021 that Amazon was in negotiations to develop a Mass Effect TV series, but there have been no updates on the project until now. There had also been various attempts to develop a feature film based on the games but the project never materialized,” Variety states.

‘mass effect’ will be amazon’s next big project

Mark my words: Amazon’s Mass Effect will be phenomenal. Holy Mother, I can’t wait to watch that! Usually, I’d fold my arms and play the cynic. But, Amazon has quickly proven itself as a “Can’t Miss” kind of monster when it comes to respecting video game adaptations. Fallout? Beloved. This? Has all the ingredients for a perfect adaptation.

The Mass Effect lore is so deep, you could play it however you want and not piss off ravenous fans. I don’t want to see Shepard! Do your own thing! …Or, at least, deviate heavily from the OG trilogy! It’s going to be hard to goof this up is what I’m saying. I have every faith — every single faith — that this will be the show everyone’s hyped about when it drops. Bookmark this. Screenshot me. I’m calling it now.

Now, there will be a sense of loss in whoever the lead is since, you know, we won’t be making the decisions on their behalf. But, I’m ready, Mass Effect. I’m Dwayne Jenkins, and this will be my favorite series in the Citadel.