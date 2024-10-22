Not a Drill: Masterful RPG ‘Wildermyth’ Came out on Consoles Today

Stop what you’re doing right now. Wildermyth came out on consoles today (October 22), and I’m glad you’re here because we need to talk about it. So, first, I’ll let Steam paint the picture before I sell you. As I type, with 95% of players agreeing, Wildermyth has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam rating at over 15,000 reviews!

Wildermyth released on the PC back in 2021. It describes itself — humbly — as a “character-driven, procedurally-generated tactical RPG. Like the best tabletop roleplaying experiences, Wildermyth gives you choices and answers your every decision with consequences that drive your characters forward.”

I don’t want to use Baldur’s Gate 3 as a comparison point and have you be “misled” when it isn’t quite that level of narrative-minded. But Wildermyth is definitely not lying when it says it’s like experiencing the best tabletop campaign! This game is, pardon the pun, wild. It constantly zags when you think it’s going to zig. It’s challenging, with an in-depth battle system forcing you to think your way out of dire situations. And it sends each character in your party on the craziest journeys of self-discovery and chaos you’ll ever play.

'wildermyth' blesses consoles today, and i urge you to pick it up

There’s been a whole lot of… unfortunate news today. So, I’m glad I get to end the day on an optimistic note! When I tell you this is the best $24.99 you’ll ever spend (across the PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch), please believe me. In fact, if I haven’t done a good enough job of convincing you, I’ll let one of Steam’s impassioned users take it home!

“This game is beautiful in every sense of the word. The art is beautiful, the gameplay is beautiful, the atmosphere is beautiful, the stories are beautiful, I could go on. I honestly would go as far as to say that this is not a game but a story generator. You create a band of heroes (And recruit more later on) with unique personalities, traits, and some story hooks the game later follows up on, and then guide them as they save the world from a variety of threats.”

“The personality of your different characters influences a lot of things, from how certain characters talk, which ones the game prioritizes in events, and other things. If you like crafting characters and watching them grow and change, this is the game for you.” Thank ya kindly, 4powerd! Couldn’t have said it better myself! Buy Wildermyth on consoles now. Do it!