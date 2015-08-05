Notes from the Underground: Jey Kurmis, Sei A, Synkro, Adra, and Matrixxman

In this week’s edition, we’ve got a heady Bay-on-Bay Area remix from Matrixxman, some werido house from Jey Kurmis, melodic techno from Sei A, and some ambient drum and bass from Manchester lad Synkro.

Sei A – “Hyper Venom”



Deep, immersive techno vibes with a really melodic touch from UK producer Sei A. Released on the always adventurous Life & Death, this one will find a home in sets that rove between tech and house but like to keep it dark and strong.

Newbie Nerdz – “The One” (Jey Kurmis Remix)

A watery bassline warps through through Leeds-based Jey Kurmis’ remix of Newbie Nerdz “The One.” The free-form, acid synths take it one deeper, and the chopped up vocals add a cherry of weirdo house quality.

Adra – Chapterhouse (Matrixxman Remix)

Alandria Sheffer, otherwise know as Adra, has added yet another notch to the blossoming scene of San Francisco techno producers with her debut EP, Fear Is The Mind Killer. Joining the likes of Matrixxman, who’s just provided a bleepy analog flip of her original “Chapterhouse,” as well as Vin Sol and the always-amazing Honey Soundsystem crew, Adra’s latest work encapsulates the way this Bay area clique of techno producers is pushing the envelope. Adra’s original is a slower looming cymbal jack with a looming voice of god swell gluing it together. Matrixxman ups the tempo and resonant frequencies alongside analog bleeps in line with early Hamtramck jams.

Synkro – “Midnight Sun”

Manchester producer Synkro is gearing up for the release of his debut album on R&S sub-label Apollo Records. His first single from the album, “Midnight Sun,” presents the artist’s style of warm sonic grooves, lacing together some sparse drum and bass with a churning top-line synth melody that evokes the ambient stylings of 90s IDM.

All rolled up into one beautiful playlist: