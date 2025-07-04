The Nothing Phone (3) Available for Pre-Order Now, Release Date Set for July 15

Another small black brick, eh? All phones look the same, eh? Well then, Smartypants, check out the Nothing Phone (3). Guaranteed to look like nothing else out there. At $799 or $899, depending on how you option it out, it looks to be taking on the iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy right in the premium tier of the smartphone market.

Like the Nothing Headphone (1) also launching for preorder today, July 4, the Nothing Phone (3)’s full release arrives on July 15.

Videos by VICE

cheap ram and storage upgrades

Unlike a certain phone marketed by a brand named after one of the so-so varieties of fruit, Nothing makes adding extra storage space affordable. Downright cheap, even. You can order a Nothing Phone 3 with the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for $799, but the upgrade option is the better buy.

For only $100 more, you can have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. That’s twice the room for photos, apps, and enormous WhatsApp histories, plus what I’d expect to be a noticeable performance boost from the added RAM.

Each Nothing Phone 3 comes with a USB-C-to-USB-C cable for charging and for connecting the phone to a device, such as for data transfers. There’s no charger, though. That you have to buy for yourself.

As a nice touch, Nothing throws in a transparent phone case with each phone. That saves you a chunk of change, unless you’re one of those brave souls who uses their phone bare and caseless.

You also get a pre-applied screen protector in the box, which is a godsend if you’re like me and have thrown out your share of share protectors because when you applied them you got an air bubble.

Apple, Samsung, and even Google, to an extent with its Pixel series, have standardized around their very successful, very capable, though somewhat staid smartphone lines. That leaves the Nothing Phone (3) to potentially be 2025’s most interesting smartphone.