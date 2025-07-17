The Nothing Phone (3) Is Shipping Out Now. Here’s Where to Get Yours.

Looking like absolutely nothing else out there, transparent cases are Nothing’s thing. You get to see all the guts of their devices—or at least as much of them as you can. When the Nothing Phone (3) went up for pre-order on July 4, there was a murmur of shock that it seemed to be taking aim at the Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy at the premium end of the smartphone market.

Now as of July 15, it’s off pre-order and fully for sale. Here’s where to find them, because they’re not the most widely sold phone on the market, not by a long shot.

where to find it

Aside from Amazon and Nothing’s official store, the Nothing Phone (3) isn’t widely available at a lot of retailers yet.

There’s no real point to ordering the 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage model for $799 when the 16GB RAM/512GB internal storage model is selling for $799 right now after a $100-off deal.

That’s why it’s surprising to see that the white 12GB RAM model is sold out on Nothing’s official store. Did enough people want white so badly that they chose the white lower-end model over the black higher-end model at the same price? White models in both sub-models are available on Amazon, if white is your thing.

As of when we’re publishing this story, it’s out of stock at Walmart in all colors for the 12GB RAM version, with the 16GB RAM version not listed on the site. If you’ve stumbled across this article days after we put it up on the site, you may get lucky and find one in stock at Walmart.

Each Nothing Phone 3 comes with a transparent protective phone case with each phone to guard against scrapes, bumps, and drops. They wouldn’t have you put a regular, old, black plastic phone case over your pretty, transparent Nothing Phone, would they?

Nothing also throws in a pre-applied screen protector and a USB-C-to-USB-C cable for charging and for connecting the phone to a device, such as for data transfers.

There’s no charger, though. That you have to buy for yourself.