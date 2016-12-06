Desus and Mero Support the Mall of America’s New Black Santa

The so-called war on Christmas began when people started saying “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” Then Starbucks decided to forego its festive cups to serve grande peppermint mochas in non-secular containers. But the panic has reached a whole new plateau this year, thanks to the Mall of America hiring a black actor to serve as Santa Claus. Run to the bunkers, everyone.

Last night, on VICELAND’s Desus & Mero, the hosts poked fun at this unfounded hysteria, where pearl graspers across conservative networks implored everyone to “think of the children!” Check out their commentary above.

You can watch last night’s Desus & Mero for free online now, and be sure to catch new episodes weeknights at 11 PM on VICELAND.

