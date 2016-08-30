They Can Take Our Nightclubs, But They Can’t Take Notting Hill Carnival

This article originally appeared on Noisey UK.

Like museums or the nightclubs before they were all shut down, Notting Hill Carnival is objectively one of London’s cultural masterpieces. Every bank holiday weekend in August, rum punch, soundsystems and beautiful people flow through the streets of West London as part of Europe’s biggest street festival, daggering their way into a hangover that will last more than half the following week. It’s kinda difficult to explain the nuances of what makes Notting Hill Carnival so great, and a lot of words would have to be written to do the event justice, so here’s a photo story from photographer Jake Lewis illustrating what it looks like through the medium of image. And they’re all cool as shit. So look on, and behold: Notting Hill Carnival 2016 was a paradise.