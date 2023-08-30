VICE
The Joy and Chaos of Notting Hill Carnival, in Photos

Summer is wrapping up and Londoners know what that means: Carnival is back to shine some sun through West London, all feathers and NOS cannisters, drums, whistles and dancing. It’s the world’s second biggest street party (topped only by Rio Carnival), an annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history in Britain.

This year – which marks 75 years since the first Windrush arrivals – the joyful parade was twinged with a rebellious edge. Parading past Notting Hill’s millionaire doorsteps hits harder in a worsening rental crisis, where many are being priced out of shoebox-sized rooms even in the suburbs. On Sunday and Monday, the booming speakers went silent for 72 seconds to mark the victims of Grenfell, the tower of former council flats is still visible from many of the streets in London’s richest borough.

As happens every year, today the headlines lead by totting up the instances of crime from the weekend. This was a given before the party even started: Last week, Tory London mayoral candidate Susan Hall called Carnival “dangerous”, despite the fact that crime rates at Carnival tend to be lower per person than many other, whiter UK festivals.

Still, all this never outshines the celebration on the streets: This year, the crowd marched their way past police officers draped in flags from all over the Caribbean, waving blunts and feather boas in the air, a noisy representation of the diversity of London. VICE photographer Aiyush Pachnanda was there to capture the fun and chaos.

Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A group of teenagers whining on a street corner
Daggering on a street corner is all part of the fun.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A dancer in a rainbow costume
A dancer with some refreshments.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A couple daggering up against some scaffolding.
A balancing act.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A crowd in front of a soundsystem
Celebrating soundsystem culture.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A man takes a selfie in front of a whining couple
A man takes a selfie in front of a crowd.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: Three police officers holding confiscated laughing gas canisters
Three police officers holding laughing gas canisters.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: Aerial shot of people dressed in red
A view from up top.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: An emcee on the mic at a soundsystem
An emcee gets on the mic.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A group of young people dancing and smiling
Pure joy on the pavement.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A man with a blunt in his mouth
One of the many faces of Carnival.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A couple exchanging words
A couple exchanging words.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A woman with a pink afro poses
A Carnival goer poses for the camera.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A man stuffs his ears in front of a bus stop
Sometimes it all gets a bit much.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A man holds up an armful of whistles
Forgot your whistle? He’s got you.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A topless man with a necklace reading KING smiles at the camera
The sun came out – occasionally – for Carnival this year.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A man on a soundsystem
Holding the Grenada flag on a soundsystem.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A man in a furry pink hat smiles at the camera
A moment of recognition outside a house flying the Antigua and Barbuda flag.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: A dancer shows off her grill
A dancer shows off her grill.
Notting Hill Carnival 2023, London: Man in a balaclava dances on top of a police car.
A man in a bally celebrates on top of a police vehicle.
