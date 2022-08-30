Young Rapper First to Be Killed at Notting Hill Carnival in 22 Years

A 21-year-old man stabbed to death on Monday at London’s Notting Hill Carnival has been named as rapper Takayo Nembhard.

Police said Nembhard, known as TKorStretch, was attacked at around 8 pm on the final day of the west London event, a two day Caribbean street festival that has been going since the 1960s.

Nembhard’s killing is the first at the carnival for 22 years. In 2000 Greg Watson, 21, was stabbed to death and Abdul Bhatti, 28, was beaten to death in separate incidents within hours of each other.

Despite officers giving Nembhard first aid, he died later in hospital. Police have launched a murder investigation.

PHOTO: Carl Court/Getty Images

His manager, Chris Patrick revealed in a statement on Instagram that the former youth academy football player from Bristol in the west of England was an up-and-coming musician who was expecting a child with his girlfriend, Oshian Edwards.

“We recorded some great music together. His talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness! So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo (TKorStretch) passed away last night. He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result.

“My deepest condolences to TK’s Mother & Father his Brother, 2 Sisters, Girlfriend and child that will never meet his father! TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart … Rest in peace my Friend.”

On Tuesday, Edwards posted a tribute describing her boyfriend as the “most kind-hearted, loving, funny and caring person”.

“All I can ask is why over and over again. I’m sat here with sore eyes and a heavy heart as I’ve cried consistently for the last 12 hours while carrying your unborn son.”

Police reported fewer arrests at this year’s carnival compared to previous years. This year they made 209 arrests for offences including assault and possession of a weapon or drugs, and said 34 officers had been assaulted. A total of 441 people were stopped and searched during the event. The last time the annual carnival was held – it did not take place in 2021 and 2020 due to COVID lockdowns – police arrested 350 people.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he had been “sickened by this awful attack”. Yet London has become notorious for a high number of street murders involving young people in everyday places, outside take away shops and on their way home from school. Last year saw the highest number of teenagers murdered in the capital on record, with 30 killed.