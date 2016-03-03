The Government Is Funding the Next Season of the Classic Canadian Comedy ‘Trailer Park Boys’

This article originally appeared on VICE Canada.

The Trailer Park Boys are going to Europe—on the Nova Scotia government’s dime. As part of its new Film and Television Production Incentive Fund, the government announced $810,368 [$602,759 USD] for the new series, Trailer Park Boys Out of the Park: Europe.

The grant, the largest given to any project so far, follows the controversial elimination of the province’s $24 million [$18 million USD] film tax credit program last year. That move sparked protests outside the legislature in Nova Scotiaand a #SaveSunnyvale video campaign, garnering support from such bandana-wearing stars as Snoop Dogg and Axl Rose.

In a YouTube video, the guys discussed leaving Nova Scotia unless the government reversed its policy on tax credits.

“If they do that, then the camera people that come and film us, put us on the TV—they’re not going to be able to come anymore. So there’ll be no more shows, unless we move away,” says actor Mike Smith, as Bubbles.

The new fund, run by Nova Scotia Business, Inc., has $10 million [$7.5 million USD] allotted for the local film and TV industry. So far, the government has spent about $2.5 million [$2 million USD] on five TV shows, two documentaries, and three movies, according to the Coast.

In a written statement, Marc Almon, the chair of Screen Nova Scotia, said the Trailer Park Boys is “one of the most iconic TV shows in Canadian history,” but that more needs to be done to secure a future for the industry.

In addition to the new series, the tenth season of Trailer Park Boys premieres on Netflix March 28.

