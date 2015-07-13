Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams Dancing at Wimbledon Champions’ Dinner is…Something

Dancing is really awkward. Dancing in front of a room full of people watching you is supremely awkward, so Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are going to get a pass for these 30 seconds of poor form. Some may say that the two Wimbledon champs enjoying the festivities at the Champions’ Dinner are “rubbish at dancing,” but we here at VICE Sports are just going to say that they are supremely gifted and dedicated athletes who are the two best tennis players in the world.

The person involved in this video who will not be getting a pass from us, however, is our videographer. Why are we watching a video of a TV screen when you are in the same room, with a pretty clear view of what is being shown on the TV screen? Now that is rubbish.