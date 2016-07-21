Hear Novelist Head in a Colorful New Direction on “New Path”

You know what’s dope? Skateboarding. You know what else is dope? Music. In some ways then, it’s almost as if the latest video to come from Grey Skateboard Magazine and Nike SB is tailor made just for Noisey, because as well as featuring a bunch of dudes kick-flipping their way into freedom around some of our favourite London hotspots (shout out Elephant and Castle!), it also features a brand new and unheard track from one of favourite London MCs, Novelist. The song is called “New Path”, which makes sense as it marks, well, a new path for the South London artist. A little more lively, a little more bubbly, a little more colourful. This is some good shit. Listen and watch below.