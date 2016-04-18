Novelist is Reminding Everyone That David Cameron is a Custard-Faced Wasteman

By now, everyone living in Britain should be aware of three things: David Cameron once put his shrink-wrapped penis somewhere near a decapitated pig’s head, his face resembles some form of dish and, at one point, he had some form of connection to those off-shore bank accounts in Panama, where people store cash for reasons other than keeping it warm and toasty. Following that latter revelation, South London grime MC Novelist has dropped another stone cold instrumental banger, calling out the UK prime minister, as well as all the other MPs who are keeping millions for themselves instead of spending it on real things like schools, hospitals and housing.

The track – which is titled “Tax the MPs”, because duh – opens with a sample of David Cameron saying: “Without a strong economy, you can’t have the strong NHS, the strong schools, the strong defence forces this country needs”, before it’s interrupted by shouts of “Liar! Liar! Pants on fire!” Beneath the track, Novelist has written the caption “Off shore files aye? We aint having a bar of it. Tax the MPS.”

This isn’t the first time Novelist has brought everyone’s attention to the fact David Cameron is a custard-faced wasteman, either. This year so far, he’s already released “Street Politician” (a track about taking on the establishment) and “Break in Your House” (a track about young people not voting).

Listen to his latest below: