Novelist Uploaded A Self-Produced Freestyle Track To His Soundcloud Last Night

Photo Credit: Novelist’s Soundcloud

Novelist seems to be ubiquitous these days. In this past week alone, he’s had announced appearances on both Baauer‘s and Katy B’s forthcoming albums, and his collaboration with Mumdance was spun yesterday during the OVOSOUND Beats 1 radio show. Instead of resting on his laurels, the 19-year-old Grime MC victory lapped the internet by dropping a self-produced freestyle on his Soundcloud last night.

“Break In Your House” showcases Novelist’s ability to give flesh to bare song materials. Over an overdriven bass drum and barely melodious high-octave notes, the MC viciously spits verse that would intimidate even veteran rappers. Check it out below.