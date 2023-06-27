Our Picks From Novelship’s EOFY Sale if You’re a Wannabe Sneaker Collector

We’re on the home stretch for 2023’s EOFY sales, so there are only a few days left to snap up one of these bargains like the savvy shopper you are.

If you consider yourself a bit of a collector, to the point that it surpassed the limits of just being a hobby, you might be interested to learn that the hype collectible marketplace Novelship is currently offering up to 25% off sitewide when you use the code ‘EOFYSALE’.

If you aren’t familiar with Novelship, it works a bit like other online marketplaces, with sellers offering set asking prices for some products, while others are open to you making an offer. Except instead of buying dropshipped massage guns, Novelship focuses on streetwear, sneakers and collectibles, like Bearbricks or whatever KAWS has recently slapped his name on.

Depending on what you’re looking for, some products will have more than one active listing, so prices may fluctuate depending on sizing. You’re also able to see what the product has previously sold for, with Novelship providing an adjustable price history, along with a listing of the last sales.

If you’re on the hunt for a limited-edition pair of Nikes or are after that one specific Bearbrick that’ll complete your set, here are a few picks from Novelship’s collection.

Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found”

Image: Nike

These throwback Air Jordan 1s are part of the “Lost & Found” line, which is based on the concept that these are vintage sneakers that have been sitting in the back room of some store for decades.

With colour-blocking based on the original “Chicago” Jordan, the white panels have been pre-yellowed, while part of the upper leather is cracked to give it a worn-in look. Even the original box it comes in looks a bit busted.

While a pair of sneakers that look worn might not fly with everyone, considering an original pair of Air Jordans from 1985 can go for thousands of dollars, these retro-inspired sneakers are a happy compromise.

Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 High-Top

Image: Converse

As far as sneaker designs go, you really can’t beat the simplicity of the high-top Converse Chuck Taylors. You can’t fuck with perfection, and whoever designed this Stüssy x Converse collab sneaker gets that.

Supreme x Swarovski Zippo

Image: Supreme

As someone who has and will continue to make purchases based on “how funny would this look in my house”, this collab lighter is definitely up there. Forty years ago, “Supreme x Swarovski Zippo Lighter” was probably a sleeper agent trigger phrase.

Bearbrick Evangelion Unit 1 100% & 400% Set

Image: Bearbrick

If you’ve just finished watching Neon Genesis Evangelion for the first time and your first thought is, “Man, I wish I owned a massive Unit 01 Bearbrick”, then do I have a recommendation for you! It even comes with a little friend.

Nike Dunk Low “Black White”

Image: Nike

Released back in 2021, these black-and-white Nike Dunks are another solid testament to the power of simple designs.

This particular Nike Dunk colourway has also seen a spike in popularity because BTS members have been spotted wearing it. The collective power of K-pop stans remains undefeated.

7‑Eleven x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image: Nike

I am, admittedly, a sucker for incredibly oddball collabs, so I’m very into these 7‑Eleven Nike SBs. They’re the kind of shoes that’ll let people know that, yeah, you gladly pay $12.50 for a bag of chips.

While I hope no one has ever rocked up during a 7-Eleven Day and attempted a cola-raspberry Slurpee shoey with one of these, I also know in my heart of hearts that the odds are low but never zero.

If you’re worried about getting a fake, which, hey, fair cop, Novelship has a pretty in-depth verification process. Everything it sells goes through a series of authentication checks with industry experts to make sure it’s the real deal and not a dupe. If you happen to get a fake, Novelship will fully refund you and send the item back.

You can check out Novelship’s EOFY sale here.