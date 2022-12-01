Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in November

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday chaos may have dispersed, but just because “The Big Daddy” of shopping is over (until next year) doesn’t mean that holiday gift season is over—in fact, the real scramble to buy presents starts right about now. We could all use tips about what the good stuff is, and as your faithful personal shoppers, we’ve got the piping hot lapsang souchong. So, welcome to a special November edition of Backed Hard, the monthly roundup where VICE writers and editors are giving thanks for and throwing tips on all the best stuff we dropped moola on this past month.

Last month, we got rocked by an affordable AirPods doppelgänger, a heavy metal nameplate necklace that makes you look tough as nails, unisex Hoka sneakers, and snackable olives for your New Year’s Eve dirty martinis. This month, we’re satisfying our shopping appetite with a lemon apéritif, makeshift Noguchi-dupe lamps, fancy toothpaste, and yoga athleisurewear so we can find our inner chakra. The winter holidays will be here faster than Santa can eat your mom’s gingersnaps, and here are the picks we think worthy of adding to your carts (worth every one of our hard-earned clams). Indulge in these editor’s picks from November if you know what’s good for ya soul, matey.

Videos by VICE

A do-it-all cutting board

Don’t you plan on serving little slices of Manchego cheese with fig preserves to the homies this holiday season? Don’t you want to know what it feels like to chop scallions on non-wobbly wood cutting boards, or serve a whole pizza on a rustic platter? Of course you do. You’re not a monster. This solid camphor plancha has helped me achieve all of these goals (and more), and it’s 57% off at Wayfair right now. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Designed for rock climbers, worn as “comfy pants”

While Gramicci has been creating gear with rock climbers in mind since the early 80s, its roomy cotton twill pants have become something of an “if you know, you know” cult favorite piece in men’s style circles (especially if you’ve ever dived into some of Japan’s most beloved men’s fashion magazines, like Popeye or Go Out). With a subtle elastic waistband, integrated belt, and straight-leg shape, these pants may be designed to give climbers full range-of-motion on the mountain, but with all this holiday eating, these are my go-to incognito “comfy pants” – Gregory Babcock

New Zealand bees make this fancy toothpaste

… Or something like that. Frankly, I don’t care. Fancy toothpaste is one of the few things that has given me a pure, unbothered serotonin boost lately—laugh if you want, but have you ever tried toothpaste that tastes like a $100 cocktail?? Didn’t think so—and Red Seal’s fluoride-free, au natural propolis paste cleans and lubes my smile without causing me pain, as so many other other fluoride- and flavor-heavy toothpastes are wont to do. Apparently, bee pollen has been known to reduce inflammation and is packed with antioxidants, so that’s tight. As for the flavors? Whatever I imagine Bilbo’s garden tastes like. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Rechargeable electric lighter for all your candle dreams

Being a candle fanatic, I was constantly going through lighters and tired of buying refills, so I decided the time had come for me to try a flameless electric lighter. I wasn’t sure if I’d like it, but after trying it out, it’s so easy to use and rechargeable, I was sold! I ended up buying two more to add as stocking stuffers for fellow candle-lovers in my life. -Erica Sullivan

A kitchen-counter saver

The stove shelf is the invention I didn’t know I needed until I was about to kill the dog out of pure frustration from things falling off the back of my stupid, tiny apartment-sized oven. Now, I can display my sexy Graza “sizzle” and “drizzle” olive oils, my chic salt pot, and my big honkin’ pepper grinder on the back of the stove, all within reach when it comes time to cook. -Becca Blasdel

This stainless steel magnetic knife bar

Knives are badass. So why would you hide them away in a drawer like you’re ashamed? After all, the whole point of having people over for dinner is to flex on them with your cool knife collection. Initiate full The Bear cosplay mode by stacking two of these vertically and hanging all your dopest kitchen gear, from your bench scraper and digital thermometer to your paring knives and Chinese cleaver. –Adam Rothbarth

SKIMS’ ultra-cozy fleece PJs

When I was working on the VICE guide to shopping at SKIMS, I tried quite a few of the brand’s products, and there were some clear winners; these pajamas are reigning supreme in my book right now. They’re made of that ultra cozy polar fleece that was endemic in the 90s, and I cannot take them off now that it’s chilly. I usually sleep in band shirts and undies, but these PJs have me walking around like someone in a Hallmark Christmas movie, donning plaid and thinking about chestnuts roasting on an open fire. The coziest, truly.—Angel Kilmister

My no-drill DIY ‘Noguchi’ hanging lamp hack

I love Noguchi lamps. What’s not to like? Their calming, gauzy glow is instantly relaxing and beloved by Ricardo Bofill Brutalism fanbois, Japandi stans, and anyone who has good taste. I DIY’d a Noguchi-style rice paper hanging lamp without drilling—I repeat: NO DRILLING—and it worked like a charm. First, you need to order some stick-on wall hooks and a color-changing light bulb that can adapt to your needs (amber = your energy; blue = Eiffel 65). Next, I ordered a 15-foot long pendant cord that’s wrapped with a visually pleasing hemp, and an affordable Japanese-inspired rice paper lamp. Stick the command hook on the ceiling, thread your new faux designer dangler through, and voilà. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

These ugly-delightful Collina Strada x Melissa Puff Sandals

The Instagram algo attacked me and implored me to buy these Croc-esque, ugly-weird-crazy-sexy-cool sandals, and I had no choice but to comply (with a discount code). Designer Hillary Taymour’s brand Collina Strada makes whimsical, colorful, grunge-inspired clothing and accessories, and these shoes lean into her signature playfulness while also being comfortable and primed for a socks with sandals moment. I wear them to do laundry, I wear them to the supermarket, and in the summer (sigh… someday), I know I’ll wear them all the time. —Hilary Pollack

Super affordable leggings

I will never be the kind of person to splurge on an expensive pair of spandex because cheap leggings can be just as good, and I found an impeccable pair to prove it. These leggings by 32 Degrees have survived many washes without shrinking, are sweat-wicking, and keep me warm during freezing cold runs—and they’re under 20 bucks. —Nicolette Accardi

Phlur’s fragrance Somebody Wood

I am a bit of a fragrance head, and I’d heard a lot of hype about Phlur’s extremely popular perfume Missing Person and how it has a uniquely evocative, nostalgic quality to it. (Refinery29 did a great breakdown of that scent and its virality.) But when I ordered a travel-sized Missing Person to give it a shot, it came with a sample of another Phlur fragrance called Somebody Wood that I’m now even more obsessed with. I love scents that are a little unisex, a lot mysterious, and with an air of coziness to them, and Somebody Wood is a perfect embodiment of all of the above—it’s sandalwood, amber, and saffron entwined with vanilla, jasmine, and bergamot. It smells like flirting with someone at a Christmas party; it smells like hearing a great Miles Davis song for the first time. I think it’s my new holy grail scent. —Hilary Pollack

A perfect 3-blade pocket knife

I picked this up on a whim when I was going foraging for chanterelle mushrooms with some friends and it’s been in my pocket ever since. Unlike some of those behemoth multi-tools (because you just NEED to be able to open a bottle of wine and build an Ikea desk at any moment?), this no-frills pocket knife stays sharp and doesn’t take up much space. Whether you’re slicing mushrooms, Amazon boxes, or deer carcasses, this Buck knife is a perennial great choice. –Adam Rothbarth

Comfort of the gods

I am one of those rare people who enjoys wearing a bra. I prefer underwire to sports bras or bralettes because of the support for my ladies (yes, my breasts identify as female). But let me tell you, once I got myself this Alo Bra Tank last Chanukah, the girls rarely see a week without being delicately enveloped in the super-soft ribbed fabric. I wear it for any occasion that I want to feel like there’s nothing there–which is most days, TBH. While I usually don’t like wearing only a sports bra out and about because I feel exposed, there is enough support and coverage that even I feel comfortable hitting the streets of the Big Apple, weather permitting, of course. –Becca Sax

A waterproof hiking jacket

I’ve been working on building my jacket collection and my most recent addition is this splendid Columbia jacket I bought while visiting Kansas City. I got it in the color “Stone Green” and absolutely adore it. The day after buying it, I was able to put it to the test as it poured rain all night long. The streets may have been flooding, but at least I looked good (and stayed dry)while jumping over puddles! -Erica Sullivan

Quite honestly the only corkscrew you’ll ever need

There’s so much gear surrounding the storing, serving and consumption of wine. As a certified fermented grape juice enjoyer™ I can tell you with confidence that much of that stuff is a waste of money and kitchen cabinet space. You’ll be opening plenty of bottles of beer and wine as we push further into the holiday season, and this double-hinged corkscrew from Pulltap’s is the GOAT. Simple, but effective, Pulltap’s’ Classic 500 model isn’t just a favorite of mine, it’s a timeless, easy-to-use choice that’s popped plenty of bottles in restaurants across the world. Tell your aunt she can put the Rabbit wine opener down now. -Gregory Babcock

An essential but better

Boy, do I love comfy clothes, and this hoodie fits the bill. It’s sleek, it’s cozy and it’s cropped. But most importantly, as we transition into winter, it’s thick enough to throw on over a bralette while keeping me warm and preventing people from seeing me nip when I have to take Nugget (my puppy, aka @NervyNugget) out to pee in the freezing temperatures of the eastern seaboard. –Becca Sax

A little spritz

This apéritif from Le Moné is like sipping lemonade on a hot summer’s day (only I’m freezing my ass off over here). But, I can pretend I’m basking in June’s warmth with its refreshing Meyer lemon notes and blue agave that transports me to a Malibu farm. Sip on it straight, or mix it with a lovely carbonated bevy. —Nicolette Accardi

‘The Best American Short Stories 2022,’ for fellow nerds

At the end of each year since 2018, I gift myself the newest edition of The Best American Short Stories. Being that my all-time favorite short story, “Seeing Ersahdi” by Nicole Krauss, came from one of these books, I look forward to seeing the selections each year. I just bought this 2022 edition and look forward to reading it towards the end of December to wrap up the year! -Erica Sullivan

Cargos for the rest of us

The amount of compliments I have received on these Abercrombie & Fitch camo cargo pants is astounding. Not only are they the comfiest pants I own currently, but they are also super on-trend without feeling too trendy. They actually have functioning cargo pockets, which come in clutch on trips to the dog park, the bodega, anywhere you need to be hands-free. -Becca Blasdel

There you have it: the best buys from our November online shopping adventures. Still looking for gift ideas? Check out our comprehensive gift guides.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.