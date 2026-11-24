Are you ready for the full moon in Gemini today, November 24th? Peaking at 9:53 a.m. EST, this full supermoon will appear larger and brighter in the sky than most other full moons.

Also known as the Beaver Moon, November’s full moon will occur in the sign of Gemini, opposite the Sun in Sagittarius. Here’s what you can expect astrologically from this month’s lunation—and the signs most impacted.

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Post-Retrograde Energy

If you’re into astrology, you likely know we just ended two quite powerful retrogrades: one in Venus and one in Mercury. Undoubtedly, this shadow peroid will intensify the full moon.

“This Mercury-ruled moon has an uncharacteristic edge, as its ruler is traversing the depths of Scorpio, still wandering its post-retrograde shadow and processing past haunts,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “Remember, Mercury and Venus both ended their retrograde motion on the same day, November 13th… and have both braved some of the same recently resurrected degrees of deeply private Scorpio.”

Full moons present incredible opportunities to reflect and release, which is especially beneficial post-retrograde.

“Think about what has come out from under the shadows cast in your own life,” Tate continues. “The last weeks leading up to this full moon have been their own growing revelation, and the waxing light of the moon has corresponded to the burgeoning inner recognition that some deeply entrenched pattern has to change in order for personal healing to fully take place. We won’t get another Venus retrograde beginning in Scorpio in our lifetimes, so trust that this very moment is meant to make a grave and profound impression—individually, socially, and globally. “

Gemini Full Moon Themes

The Gemini full moon is the last full moon of the 2026 autumn season. The air sign represents curiosity, intellect, and sociability. During this phase, you might notice an urge to study, research, make new friends, or even gossip. Try to engage only in positive conversations and follow your passion wherever it might lead you, whether to the local library, on stage at an open mic event, or simply outdoors in the brisk, late November air.

Sitting opposite the Sagittarius Sun, this lunation will ask you to find balance during an otherwise social, impulsive time. Both Gemini and Sagittarius are known for their deep, philosophical minds, adventurousness, and independence. Channel this energy as you move through the next few days.

Because this full moon is falling during Uranus retrograde in Gemini, it might also trigger more chaos than you’re ready for. Try to remain grounded and open-minded during this time, as you might hear shocking news or be forced to consider different perspectives.

“We can but expect the unexpected when provocateur Uranus is so distinctly influencing a lunation like it is this Beaver Moon,” Tate shares. “Realization sometimes comes at us like a lightning bolt, in the form of a novel reflection in conversation or a newly apparent logical conclusion when given just a few final facts.”

Beaver Moon and Supermoon Symbolism

November’s full moon is called the Beaver Moon, based on the animal and its pre-winter rituals. Beavers typically use November as a month of preparation for the cold season ahead, building lodges and fattening themselves up for winter.

We, too, can channel this energy by setting intentions, creating new routines, and finding ways to support a slow, restorative winter. The theme here is “grounding.”

Additionally, astrologers believe the supermoon intensifies the energy of the full moon, as the moon is closer to Earth on its axis during this time. This is a great moment to release anything that isn’t serving you while seeking clarity, trusting your intuition, and allowing yourself the space to transform, however that might look to you.

Supermoons also symbolize amplified gratitude and manifestation. If you’re looking to call in new opportunities or fresh energy, trust yourself to take the next steps toward your dreams. If not now, when?

Signs Most Impacted by the Gemini Full Moon

The mutable signs—Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces—will experience this full moon more intensely than other signs, with Gemini and Sagittarius feeling its energy the deepest.

“The four mutable signs end and transition every season, so consider this moon to be a herald of the end of what is dying inside, and the beginning of the alchemical process of personal transformation and redefinition on some level,” says Tate. “Pain very often mothers invention.”

Since the full moon is occurring in Gemini, this air sign can expect to be in the spotlight. They might find themselves feeling flighty or drawn to change, whether it be physical transformations in their appearance or deeper shifts within their personal lives (e.g., new relationships, career pivots, etc.)

For Sagittarius, this full moon will highlight or activate your relationships. You might receive shocking information about a loved one, or maybe you’ll meet someone who sets your soul on fire. Since this is your season, pay close attention to where your energy is pulling you. Now is a great time for self-reflection.