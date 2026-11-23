On Tuesday, November 24—just two days before Thanksgiving—the moon will reach its peak at 9:53 a.m. EST. But this isn’t just any full moon: it’s a full supermoon, meaning it will appear larger and brighter than usual.

November’s full moon is also called the Beaver Moon, named after the animal and its preparation for winter during this time of year. Here’s what you should know about the upcoming lunar event, including the history of its name and its spiritual symbolism.

Videos by VICE

What Is a Supermoon?

First, let’s dive a bit deeper into the meaning of a “supermoon,” as it’s the type of moon we’ll be witnessing this month.

According to NASA, “a ‘supermoon’ occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee. A full moon at perigee appears slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon.”

If you’re lucky enough to have clear skies where you are early next week, look out for the supermoon in all of its glory. You’ll be in for a treat.

What Is a Beaver Moon?

The upcoming full moon isn’t just a supermoon—it’s also called the Beaver Moon, aka the full moon that occurs during the month of November. Every month’s full moon has its own name, referenced by the Almanac and tied to early Native American, Colonial American, and European folklore. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, these full moon names actually used to reference the entire lunar month, not just the full moon. November’s lunation is known as the Beaver Moon.

“This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient food stores for the long winter ahead,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac reports. “During the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.”

As The Old Farmer’s Almanac points out, “Beaver Moon” isn’t the only name associated with November’s full moon. Alternative names include Digging or Scratching Moon (Tlingit), Deer Rutting Moon (Dakota and Lakota), Whitefish Moon (Algonquin), Frost Moon (Cree and Assiniboine), and the Freezing Moon (Anishinaabe). Essentially, these names all reference animals preparing for winter and the seasonal changes.

Beaver Moon Symbolism

Every full moon carries its own symbolism, closely tied to its traditional names and historical references. The Beaver Moon represents a time to prepare for winter and welcome the colder months ahead. Each year, beavers gear up for winter by building and sealing their homes, stockpiling food, and eating enough to build extra body fat. Their behavior reminds us to prepare for seasonal shifts by slowing down, taking stock of our lives, and settling into a healthy routine for the upcoming months.

However, beavers do not hibernate—and, of course, neither do humans. We’re still expected to work hard, show up for loved ones, engage in social activities, etc. The beaver reminds us not to withdraw from our responsibilities but rather to approach them differently. We might be more intentional with our time, prioritizing rest, slow movement, and connection.

As the days get shorter and the weather gets harsher, we must cultivate warmth and comfort in our daily lives—not to survive the winter months, but rather to thrive throughout them.